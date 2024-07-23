Interparfums: sales growth close to 16% in Q2

Interparfums posted sales growth of nearly 16% to 209.9 million euros for the second quarter of 2024, bringing the total for the first six months of the year to 422.6 million (+7% at constant exchange rates).



In a global market deemed 'still buoyant', the group explains this performance in particular by 'the solidity of Montblanc and Coach fragrances, the continued growth of Jimmy Choo fragrances and the successful relaunch of Lacoste fragrances'.



Operating income for the first half of 2024 is expected to show only a limited decline compared with an exceptionally high first half of 2023, in line with budget", says Philippe Santi, Chief Operating Officer.



