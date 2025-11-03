On Friday evening, Interparfums presented a plan to simplify its shareholding structure, which will take the form of a merger-absorption of the investment company Interparfums Holding by the group's French entity.



To date, Interparfums Holding SAS has no operational activity, its only asset (excluding cash) being shares in Interparfums SA, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, according to the company, which announced last June that it wanted to simplify its structures.



In a press release, the luxury fragrance manufacturer explains that the transaction will simplify the shareholding structure of Interparfums SA by replacing Interparfums Holding SAS, its sole shareholder to date, with the US company Interparfums Inc., whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq in New York.



Following this transaction, which is to be submitted for shareholder approval on December 17, Interparfums Inc. would hold 72.4% of the capital of its French subsidiary and 83.7% of the voting rights.



The free float will remain around 27.5%.



Interparfums Holding SAS previously held 72.3% of the capital and 83.2% of the voting rights.



Following this announcement, Interparfums SA shares rose by just over 1% on Monday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange. However, they have fallen by more than 22% since the beginning of the year.