On Friday evening, Interparfums presented a plan to simplify its shareholding structure, which will take the form of a merger-absorption of the investment company Interparfums Holding by the group's French entity.
To date, Interparfums Holding SAS has no operational activity, its only asset (excluding cash) being shares in Interparfums SA, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, according to the company, which announced last June that it wanted to simplify its structures.
In a press release, the luxury fragrance manufacturer explains that the transaction will simplify the shareholding structure of Interparfums SA by replacing Interparfums Holding SAS, its sole shareholder to date, with the US company Interparfums Inc., whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq in New York.
Following this transaction, which is to be submitted for shareholder approval on December 17, Interparfums Inc. would hold 72.4% of the capital of its French subsidiary and 83.7% of the voting rights.
The free float will remain around 27.5%.
Interparfums Holding SAS previously held 72.3% of the capital and 83.2% of the voting rights.
Following this announcement, Interparfums SA shares rose by just over 1% on Monday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange. However, they have fallen by more than 22% since the beginning of the year.
Interparfums specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of luxury fragrances. The group's activity is organized primarily around 2 product families:
- fragrance: Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Coach, Lacoste, Lanvin, Rochas, Karl Lagerfeld, Van Cleef & Arpels, Kate Spade, Boucheron, and Moncler brands;
- women's and men's fashion items: Rochas brand.
Products were being marketed through perfume shops, franchise chains and department stores in France, and through import companies, airports, and airlines abroad.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6%), Europe (27%), North America (38%), Asia (14%), South America (8%), Middle East (6%) and Africa (1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.