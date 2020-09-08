Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Interparfums SA    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS SA

(ITP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/07 11:35:06 am
41 EUR   --.--%
02:00aINTERPARFUMS : France's Interparfums outlook hits market forecasts
RE
09/03INTERPARFUMS SA : half-yearly earnings release
08/18INTERPARFUMS SA : Close to new upside potential
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interparfums : France's Interparfums outlook hits market forecasts

09/08/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Sept 8 (Reuters) - French perfume maker Interparfums forecast on Tuesday annual sales of close to 300 million euros ($354.15 million), pointing to an improvement in order intake that suggests a gradual recovery in business.

This was in line with sales of 299.7 million euros that analysts expected in a company-compiled consensus.

Interparfums, which develops perfumes as well as cosmetic lines for luxury brands such as Jimmy Choo, Coach and Montblanc, also reported a half-year operating margin of 7.5%, beating its own forecast from late July of around 5%.

The group adjusted its expenses, notably for marketing and advertising campaigns moved forward to the second half of the year and 2021.

These results highlight the group's capacity to maintain a good level of profitability even in a degraded environment, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Philippe Santi said in a statement.

The company has nonetheless been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic during the first half, as it was forced to close most of its points of sales for several weeks.

The group reported a first-half operating profit down 73% year-on-year, at 10.4 million euros.

The firm, which generates most of its revenues in Europe and North America, had initially targeted 500 million euros in 2020 sales and an operating margin of 14% to 14.5%, but withdrew its initial guidance in April, citing uncertainty from the pandemic.

($1=0.8471 euros) (Reporting by Charles Regnier; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez)

Financials
Sales 2020 302 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2020 14,5 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net cash 2020 157 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2020 130x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 930 M 2 281 M 2 277 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart INTERPARFUMS SA
Duration : Period :
Interparfums SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPARFUMS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,97 €
Last Close Price 41,00 €
Spread / Highest target 4,39%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Bénacin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Santi Executive Director & Director-Legal & Finance
Jean Madar Executive Director
Maurice Alhadève Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERPARFUMS SA10.81%2 281
L'ORÉAL5.53%184 241
KAO CORPORATION-12.91%35 573
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-22.73%22 603
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.27.88%11 679
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-15.00%8 831
