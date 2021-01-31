Interparfums : Oh Jimmy, I Want Choo!

Oh Jimmy, I Want Choo!

Joy meets good cheer in the new Jimmy Choo fragrance; just a few drops are enough to become totally addicted.

In this collaborative composition between three perfumers - Sonia Constant, Antoine Maisondieu and Louise Turner - a sparkling top note of red lily is given a new twist by citrus notes, set against an incredibly vibrant base accord of vanilla and benzoin. The only mission of this feminine and sensual oriental floral essence? To accompany us on our wildest adventures!

Shining with elegance is the guiding principle behind this new creation, unmistakable as, from the bottle to the fragrance, everything calls to mind the ultra-glamorous and joyful world of Jimmy Choo. As lovers of the brand know well, on the red carpet of our lives, style and attitude are important… But for those who forever dream of attracting attention, captivating and enchanting: the fragrance trail is essential.