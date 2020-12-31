Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.    IPV

INTERPRIVATE ACQUISITION CORP.

(IPV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds INAQ and IPV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

12/31/2020 | 09:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

INSU Acquisition Corp. II

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INSU Acquisition Corp. II in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, INAQ will acquire Metromile through a reverse merger that will result in Metromile becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own INAQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/inaq/  

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Aeva Inc. ("Aeva").  Under the terms of the agreement, IPV will acquire Aeva through a reverse merger that will result in Aeva becoming a public company.  If you own IPV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ipv/   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-inaq-and-ipv-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301199821.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about INTERPRIVATE ACQUISITION CORP.
02:10aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds INAQ and IPV Shareholders About Its Ong..
PR
2020INTERPRIVATE ACQUISITION CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-..
AQ
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Int..
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds EMIS, TGC, and IPV Shareholders About I..
PR
2020INTERPRIVATE ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2020INTERPRIVATE ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2020INTERPRIVATE ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unr..
AQ
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.
PR
2020Aeva to Start NYSE Listing After Expected Merger Deal Completion With InterPr..
MT
2020Self-Driving Tech Startup Aeva Going Public Through SPAC InterPrivate
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ