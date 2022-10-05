Interpump S p A : 2023-2025 ESG Journey approval

INTERPUMP APPROVES "ESG JOURNEY 2023-2025"

Chairman Fulvio Montipò:

"Concrete action has always been one of the cornerstones that inspires

Group strategy definition process and its execution.

This founding value is also fully reflected in the 2023-2025 ESG Journey

which includes both the activities already in progress and new initiatives that will allow the Group to gain further efficiencies.

Clear activities with precise timelines and resources related to the management goals

that make the ESG Journey a coherent expression of Group policy."

20 actions planned in the "ESG Journey"

12 to be implemented between 2023 and 2024, 7 by 2025 and 1 by 2027

Around 65% of Group turnover1 covered by "ESG Journey" perimeter

Around 50% of Group's production sites and around 70% of its employees

Resources needed to action implementation during "ESG Journey" horizon quantified

CAPEX: around € 10m

OpEX: around € 3m of incremental costs

Correlation between ESG Journey and top management remuneration policy

Correlation already in place with 2022-2024 Stock Option Plan

Alignment with Part I of the Remuneration Policy

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE), 5 October 2022 - The Board of Directors of Interpump Group S.p.A., who met today under the chairmanship of Fulvio Montipò, approved Interpump "ESG 2023-2025 Journey".

20 actions were foreseen - 7 under the Environmental scope, 7 under the Social scope and 6 under the Governance scope - and the execution time horizon is the three-year period 2023-2025, with one action to be implemented within by 2027.

1 2021 turnover of € 1.551m (please refer to Non-financial statements as of 31 December 2021 for details)