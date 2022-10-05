Interpump S p A : 2023-2025 ESG Journey approval

INTERPUMP APPROVES "ESG JOURNEY 2023-2025"
Chairman Fulvio Montipò:
"Concrete action has always been one of the cornerstones that inspires
Group strategy definition process and its execution.
This founding value is also fully reflected in the 2023-2025 ESG Journey
which includes both the activities already in progress and new initiatives that will allow the Group to gain further efficiencies.
Clear activities with precise timelines and resources related to the management goals
that make the ESG Journey a coherent expression of Group policy."
20 actions planned in the "ESG Journey"
12 to be implemented between 2023 and 2024, 7 by 2025 and 1 by 2027
Around 65% of Group turnover1 covered by "ESG Journey" perimeter
Around 50% of Group's production sites and around 70% of its employees
Resources needed to action implementation during "ESG Journey" horizon quantified
CAPEX: around € 10m
OpEX: around € 3m of incremental costs
Correlation between ESG Journey and top management remuneration policy
Correlation already in place with 2022-2024 Stock Option Plan
Alignment with Part I of the Remuneration Policy
Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE), 5 October 2022 - The Board of Directors of Interpump Group S.p.A., who met today under the chairmanship of Fulvio Montipò, approved Interpump "ESG 2023-2025 Journey".
20 actions were foreseen - 7 under the Environmental scope, 7 under the Social scope and 6 under the Governance scope - and the execution time horizon is the three-year period 2023-2025, with one action to be implemented within by 2027.
Going into details, actions envisaged for 2023-2024 aim to integrate in Group strategy the ESG fundamental principles and therefore to create the value and organisational framework, while the following ones seek to support the Group in achieving the 2030 and 2050 decarbonisation targets. The entire process will be executed also by focusing on the global sharing of the best practices developed by the various Group entities for specific topics.
Around 10 million Euro of CAPEX - around 40% of those already included in 2022 budget - and around 3 million Euro of incremental OpEx are envisaged for the extension of the ISO 45001 management system certification and non-compulsory training.
The correlation between the achievement of the ESG Journey goals and the top management Remuneration Policy will be strengthened: after the introduction of ESG parameters in the 2022- 2024 Stock Option Plan2 approved last April, the alignment of the variable part of the annual compensation in Part I of the Remuneration Policy will follow in the 2023 annual shareholding meeting.
The different actions related to the different scopes are indicated below.
The Environmental actions represent the starting point of the Group's Journey to achieving the 2030 and 2050 decarbonisation targets
2 Please refer to the Information Document about the Incentive Plan reserved for certain employees, directors and/or collaborators of the Interpump Group for the assignment of up to 2,250,000 options, known as the "2022-2024 Interpump Incentive Plan" approved by the shareholders' meeting on 29 April 2022