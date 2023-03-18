Interpump S p A : AGM 28 April 2023 - Documentation publication

English text in the next page

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING, 28 APRIL 2023

PUBLISHING OF DOCUMENTS FOR THE MEETING

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 18th March 2023 - The Company announces that the documents pertaining to the upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and in particular:

Notice of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2023

Proxy forms to exercise the right of vote and information on share capital,

Report of Directors on proposals made to the Shareholders' Meeting (including the report on the treasury stock acquisition and disposal plan),

84-bis of Consob Regulation 11971 ("Issuers' Regulation") as subsequently amended and Information of Share Capital

have been made available to the public at its registered office, on its corporate website www.interpumpgroup.it(in section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting") and have been stored in the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.

The following documents will be also available to the public at the Company's registered office in accordance with the law:

Report on corporate governance

Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid and

84-bis, subparagraph 5 of Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for the FY ended December 31, 2022,

Report of the Independent Auditors,

Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors,

non-EU subsidiaries drawn up for the purposes of preparing the consolidated financial statements, in accordance with article 15 of the Market Regulation Consob 20249/2017, the financial statements and/or the summary schedules of the subsidiaries and associates of Interpump Group S.p.A., in accordance with the requirements of article 2429 of the Italian civil code and

Lists of candidates for Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors presented by Shareholders .