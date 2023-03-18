Advanced search
    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:50 2023-03-17 pm EDT
48.82 EUR   -2.55%
Interpump S P A : AGM 28 April 2023 - Documentation publication
PU
03/17Oxygen on stocks; oil advances on Mib.
AN
03/17Futures up; Fed window use at highest since 2008
AN
Interpump S p A : AGM 28 April 2023 - Documentation publication

03/18/2023 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

English text in the next page

ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI DEL 28 APRILE 2023

PUBBLICAZIONE DOCUMENTAZIONE ASSEMBLEARE

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 18 marzo 2023 - Si rende noto che i documenti relativi alla prossima Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti, convocata per il 28 aprile 2023, e in particolare:

  • l'avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria degli Azionisti in data 28 aprile 2023,
  • la Relazione illustrativa del Consiglio di Amministrazione sulle proposte all'Assemblea (comprendente la relazione sul piano di acquisto e alienazione di azioni proprie),
  • i moduli di delega per l'espressione del diritto di voto, e
  • l'informativa sul Capitale Sociale

sono stati messi a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della società www.interpumpgroup.itnella sezione "Governance - Documentazione Assembleare" e depositati presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.

Saranno altresì messi a disposizione del pubblico nei termini e con le modalità previste dalla normativa vigente:

  • la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari,
  • la Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti,
  • il Documento informativo redatto ai sensi dell'Art.84-bis comma 5 del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/1999 (Regolamento Emittenti),
  • la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31/12/2022 (comprendente il bilancio di esercizio e il bilancio consolidato),
  • la Relazione della Società di Revisione,
  • la Relazione del Collegio Sindacale,
  • la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario redatta ai sensi del D.Lgs. n. 254/2016,
  • le situazioni contabili delle società controllate rilevanti non appartenenti all'Unione Europea predisposte ai fini della redazione del bilancio consolidato, in conformità al disposto dell'articolo 15 Regolamento Mercati Consob n. 20249/2017,
  • i bilanci e/o i prospetti riepilogativi delle società controllate e collegate di Interpump Group S.p.A., in conformità al disposto dell'articolo 2429 Codice Civile e
  • le liste dei candidati per la nomina del Consiglio di Amministrazione e del Collegio Sindacale presentate dai Soci.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p. A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049

S. ILARIO D'ENZA - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL. +39.0522. 904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E- mail info@interpumpgroup.it

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING, 28 APRIL 2023

PUBLISHING OF DOCUMENTS FOR THE MEETING

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 18th March 2023 - The Company announces that the documents pertaining to the upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and in particular:

  • Notice of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2023
  • Proxy forms to exercise the right of vote and information on share capital,
  • Report of Directors on proposals made to the Shareholders' Meeting (including the report on the treasury stock acquisition and disposal plan),
  • Report on incentive plans compliant to article 84-bis of Consob Regulation 11971 ("Issuers' Regulation") as subsequently amended and
  • Information of Share Capital

have been made available to the public at its registered office, on its corporate website www.interpumpgroup.it(in section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting") and have been stored in the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE at www.emarketstorage.com.

The following documents will be also available to the public at the Company's registered office in accordance with the law:

  • Report on corporate governance
  • Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid and
  • Report compliant to article 84-bis, subparagraph 5 of Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulation")
  • Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for the FY ended December 31, 2022,
  • Report of the Independent Auditors,
  • Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors,
  • Consolidated Non-financial Report prepared according to D.Lgs. 254/2016,
  • the accounting situations of the significant non-EU subsidiaries drawn up for the purposes of preparing the consolidated financial statements, in accordance with article 15 of the Market Regulation Consob 20249/2017,
  • the financial statements and/or the summary schedules of the subsidiaries and associates of Interpump Group S.p.A., in accordance with the requirements of article 2429 of the Italian civil code and
  • Lists of candidates for Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors presented by Shareholders.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 09:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
