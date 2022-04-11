Interpump S p A : Aggiornamento settimanale acquisto azioni proprie
COMUNICATO STAMPA
PRESS RELEASE
INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE
SHARE BUYBACK REPORT
(English text in the next page)
S. Ilariod'Enza (RE), 8 aprile 2022- Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquistodi azioni propriedeliberata dall'Assemblea del30 aprile 2021 (già oggetto di informativa aisensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal4all'8 di aprile 2022.
Data operazione
Numero azioni acquistate
% Capitale Sociale
Prezzo medio ponderato
(Euro)
Controvalore
(Euro)
04/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
44.0754
661,131.00
05/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
43.0454
645,681.00
06/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
40.8515
612,772.50
07/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
39.2877
589,315.50
08/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
39.6718
595,077.00
Totale
75,000
0.0689%
41.3864
3,103,977.00
A seguito delle suddette operazioni,la società detiene un totale di n. 2.938.443 azioni proprie, pari al 2,6988% del Capitale Sociale.
Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132del D.Lgs. 58/98 edall'art. 144bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentonol'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.
Si ricorda che:
•l'Assemblea degli azionisti del30 aprile 2021ha autorizzato l'acquisto diun massimo di n. 5.500.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 2.142.256 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data dellarelazione del CdA all'Assemblea, costituirebbero il 7,0190% del capitalesociale. L'autorizzazione scade il30 ottobre 2022.
•nel quadro della predetta autorizzazione, Interpump Group S.p.A. in data 17 gennaio 2022 ha esteso il mandato, originariamente conferito in data 4 ottobre 2921, a Banca Akros S.p.A., perl'acquisto di n.300.000 azioni proprie da effettuarsi tra il 17 gennaio e il 29 aprile 2022, ai sensi dell'Art. 4, comma 2, lettera b del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 1052/2016.
S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 8thApril 2022- Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders'
Meeting of 30 April 2021, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations")and Art. 132 ofD.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from the4thto the8thApril 2022:
Date
Number of shares
% of share capital
Weighted
Average Price (Euro)
Total Price
(Euro)
04/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
44.0754
661,131.00
05/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
43.0454
645,681.00
06/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
40.8515
612,772.50
07/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
39.2877
589,315.50
08/04/2022
15,000
0.0138%
39.6718
595,077.00
Totale
75,000
0.0689%
41.3864
3,103,977.00
After the above listed transactions,the company has a total of 2.938.443 own shares in portfolio, representing 2,6988% of share capital.
Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, thebuyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.
As a reminder:
•the Shareholders' Meeting of30 April 2021 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 5,500,000 shares, which-together with the 2,142,256own shares already in Interpump Group'sportfolio at the date of theBoard of Directors' Report to the Shareholder Meeting, would correspond to 7.0190% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2022.
•In the framework of the above mentioned authorization, Interpump Group S.p.A. has committed to continue the mandate, originally signed on 4thOctober 2021, to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 300,000 Interpump shares to be made between 17thJanuary and 29thApril, 2022, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
