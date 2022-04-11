Log in
Interpump S p A : Aggiornamento settimanale acquisto azioni proprie

04/11/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

(English text in the next page)

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 8 aprile 2022 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 30 aprile 2021 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 4 all'8 di aprile 2022.

Data operazione

Numero azioni acquistate

% Capitale Sociale

Prezzo medio ponderato

(Euro)

Controvalore

(Euro)

04/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

44.0754

661,131.00

05/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

43.0454

645,681.00

06/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

40.8515

612,772.50

07/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

39.2877

589,315.50

08/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

39.6718

595,077.00

Totale

75,000

0.0689%

41.3864

3,103,977.00

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società detiene un totale di n. 2.938.443 azioni proprie, pari al 2,6988% del Capitale Sociale.

Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.

Si ricorda che:

  • l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 aprile 2021 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di un massimo di n. 5.500.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 2.142.256 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della relazione del CdA all'Assemblea, costituirebbero il 7,0190% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 30 ottobre 2022.

  • nel quadro della predetta autorizzazione, Interpump Group S.p.A. in data 17 gennaio 2022 ha esteso il mandato, originariamente conferito in data 4 ottobre 2921, a Banca Akros S.p.A., per l'acquisto di n. 300.000 azioni proprie da effettuarsi tra il 17 gennaio e il 29 aprile 2022, ai sensi dell'Art. 4, comma 2, lettera b del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 1052/2016.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 8th April 2022 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders'

Meeting of 30 April 2021, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from the 4th to the 8th April 2022:

Date

Number of shares

% of share capital

Weighted

Average Price (Euro)

Total Price

(Euro)

04/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

44.0754

661,131.00

05/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

43.0454

645,681.00

06/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

40.8515

612,772.50

07/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

39.2877

589,315.50

08/04/2022

15,000

0.0138%

39.6718

595,077.00

Totale

75,000

0.0689%

41.3864

3,103,977.00

After the above listed transactions, the company has a total of 2.938.443 own shares in portfolio, representing 2,6988% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

  • the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2021 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 5,500,000 shares, which - together with the 2,142,256 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the Board of Directors' Report to the Shareholder Meeting, would correspond to 7.0190% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2022.

  • In the framework of the above mentioned authorization, Interpump Group S.p.A. has committed to continue the mandate, originally signed on 4th October 2021, to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 300,000 Interpump shares to be made between 17th January and 29th April, 2022, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
