Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Interpump Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 02/15 11:37:51 am
48.72 EUR   +1.54%
12:27pINTERPUMP S P A : Esercizio Stock Option
PU
10:05aNew entries in the Investor Europe Portfolio
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Intel, Pfizer, AMD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpump S p A : Esercizio Stock Option

02/15/2022 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

Esercizio di Stock Options

Superamento della soglia di partecipazione prevista dall'art. 106, comma 1-bis, del D. Lgs. 58/1998

(il "TUF") e impegno ai sensi dell'art. 49, comma 1, lettera e), del Regolamento Emittenti

(English text in the next page)

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 15 febbraio 2022 - Interpump Group S.p.A. (di seguito, anche "la Società") comunica che il Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione e Amministratore Delegato della Società, Dott. Fulvio Montipò, ha esercitato, in data odierna, l'opzione di cui al "Piano di Incentivazione Interpump 2016/2018" avente ad oggetto l'acquisto di n. 620.000 azioni della Società.

In conseguenza del menzionato acquisto di azioni, la partecipazione complessiva detenuta dal Dott. Fulvio Montipò nella Società è pari a n. 1.255.233 azioni, corrispondente all'1,153% del capitale sociale della Società. Nel contempo, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., i cui soci sono "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." e "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A.", è titolare di una partecipazione al capitale sociale della Società pari a n. 26.406.799 azioni corrispondente al 24,253% del capitale sociale della medesima.

Per effetto della presunzione relativa di cui all'art. 44-quater, comma 1, lett. a) del Regolamento Emittenti, il Dott. Fulvio Montipò e Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. detengono complessivamente una partecipazione al capitale sociale della Società pari al 25,406 %, superiore pertanto alla soglia di cui all'art. 106 comma 1-bis, del TUF.

Per effetto del superamento di tale soglia, il Dott. Fulvio Montipò, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. ed i suoi soci "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." e "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A." - per avvalersi dell'esenzione dall'obbligo solidale di promuovere un'offerta pubblica di acquisto sulle azioni della Società in circolazione di cui all'art. 49, comma 1, lettera e), del Regolamento Emittenti - hanno convenuto di impegnarsi:

  1. a cedere a soggetti terzi che non siano qualificabili come parti correlate, entro e non oltre 12 mesi, un numero minimo di azioni della Società necessario e sufficiente a ridurre l'incremento della partecipazione al di sotto della soglia del 25% di cui all'art. 106, comma 1-bis, del TUF; e
  2. a non esercitare i diritti di voto afferenti alla porzione della partecipazione complessivamente eccedente detta soglia del 25% fino al perfezionamento della cessione indicata sub (a).

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

Exercise of Stock Options

Investment limit specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, of Decree 58/1998 ("TUF") exceeded and commitment pursuant to art. 49, para. 1, letter e), of the Issuers' Regulation

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 15 February 2022 - Interpump Group S.p.A. (hereinafter also referred to as "the Company") announces that today the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Fulvio Montipò, exercised his option, granted pursuant to the "Interpump Incentive Plan 2016/2018", to purchase 620,000 shares in the Company.

As a consequence of the above share purchase, the total investment held by Fulvio Montipò in the Company comprises 1,255,233 shares, corresponding to 1.153% of its share capital.

At the same time, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., whose shareholders are "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." and "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A.", holds an investment in the share capital of the Company amounting to 26,406,799 shares, corresponding to 24.253% of its share capital.

Given the family relationship presumed pursuant to art. 44-quater, para. 1, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation, the combined investment of Fulvio Montipò and Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. in the share capital of the Company represents a 25.406% interest, which exceeds the limit specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, TUF.

As a consequence of exceeding that limit, Fulvio Montipò, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. and its shareholders "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." and "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A." - in order to obtain exemption from their joint and several obligations to promote a public offer for the purchase of the outstanding shares in the Company pursuant to art. 49, para. 1, letter e), of the Issuers' Regulation - have agreed and committed:

  1. to sell to third parties, excluding related parties, within a period of no more than 12 months, the minimum number of shares in the Company that is necessary and sufficient to reduce their combined investment below the limit of 25% specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, TUF; and
  2. not to exercise the voting rights carried by that portion of their total investment exceeding the above 25% limit before the sale indicated in point (a) above has been completed.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
12:27pINTERPUMP S P A : Esercizio Stock Option
PU
10:05aNew entries in the Investor Europe Portfolio
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Intel, Pfizer, AMD
02/14TRANSCRIPT : Interpump Group S.p.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022
CI
02/14Interpump Group S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year En..
CI
02/07INTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
02/01INTERPUMP S P A : Estensione mandato acquisto 280.000 azioni
PU
01/31INTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
01/24INTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
01/17INTERPUMP S P A : Estensione mandato di acquisto per 300.000 azioni proprie
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 577 M 1 783 M 1 783 M
Net income 2021 222 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2021 489 M 553 M 553 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 5 091 M 5 754 M 5 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 7 456
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Interpump Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 47,98 €
Average target price 62,20 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Montipò Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Banci Chief Financial & Reporting Officer
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Marcello Margotto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-25.55%5 754
IDEX CORPORATION-18.89%14 574
GRACO INC.-12.30%12 041
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION5.88%4 221
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-31.41%4 082
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-12.10%3 930