Interpump S p A : Esercizio Stock Option

Superamento della soglia di partecipazione prevista dall'art. 106, comma 1-bis, del D. Lgs. 58/1998
(il "TUF") e impegno ai sensi dell'art. 49, comma 1, lettera e), del Regolamento Emittenti
(English text in the next page)
Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 15 febbraio 2022 - Interpump Group S.p.A. (di seguito, anche "la Società") comunica che il Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione e Amministratore Delegato della Società, Dott. Fulvio Montipò, ha esercitato, in data odierna, l'opzione di cui al "Piano di Incentivazione Interpump 2016/2018" avente ad oggetto l'acquisto di n. 620.000 azioni della Società.
In conseguenza del menzionato acquisto di azioni, la partecipazione complessiva detenuta dal Dott. Fulvio Montipò nella Società è pari a n. 1.255.233 azioni, corrispondente all'1,153% del capitale sociale della Società. Nel contempo, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., i cui soci sono "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." e "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A.", è titolare di una partecipazione al capitale sociale della Società pari a n. 26.406.799 azioni corrispondente al 24,253% del capitale sociale della medesima.
Per effetto della presunzione relativa di cui all'art. 44-quater, comma 1, lett. a) del Regolamento Emittenti, il Dott. Fulvio Montipò e Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. detengono complessivamente una partecipazione al capitale sociale della Società pari al 25,406 %, superiore pertanto alla soglia di cui all'art. 106 comma 1-bis, del TUF.
Per effetto del superamento di tale soglia, il Dott. Fulvio Montipò, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. ed i suoi soci "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." e "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A." - per avvalersi dell'esenzione dall'obbligo solidale di promuovere un'offerta pubblica di acquisto sulle azioni della Società in circolazione di cui all'art. 49, comma 1, lettera e), del Regolamento Emittenti - hanno convenuto di impegnarsi:
a cedere a soggetti terzi che non siano qualificabili come parti correlate, entro e non oltre 12 mesi, un numero minimo di azioni della Società necessario e sufficiente a ridurre l'incremento della partecipazione al di sotto della soglia del 25% di cui all'art. 106, comma 1-bis, del TUF; e
a non esercitare i diritti di voto afferenti alla porzione della partecipazione complessivamente eccedente detta soglia del 25% fino al perfezionamento della cessione indicata sub (a).
Exercise of Stock Options
Investment limit specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, of Decree 58/1998 ("TUF") exceeded and commitment pursuant to art. 49, para. 1, letter e), of the Issuers' Regulation
Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 15 February 2022 - Interpump Group S.p.A. (hereinafter also referred to as "the Company") announces that today the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Fulvio Montipò, exercised his option, granted pursuant to the "Interpump Incentive Plan 2016/2018", to purchase 620,000 shares in the Company.
As a consequence of the above share purchase, the total investment held by Fulvio Montipò in the Company comprises 1,255,233 shares, corresponding to 1.153% of its share capital.
At the same time, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., whose shareholders are "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." and "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A.", holds an investment in the share capital of the Company amounting to 26,406,799 shares, corresponding to 24.253% of its share capital.
Given the family relationship presumed pursuant to art. 44-quater, para. 1, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation, the combined investment of Fulvio Montipò and Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. in the share capital of the Company represents a 25.406% interest, which exceeds the limit specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, TUF.
As a consequence of exceeding that limit, Fulvio Montipò, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. and its shareholders "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." and "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A." - in order to obtain exemption from their joint and several obligations to promote a public offer for the purchase of the outstanding shares in the Company pursuant to art. 49, para. 1, letter e), of the Issuers' Regulation - have agreed and committed:
to sell to third parties, excluding related parties, within a period of no more than 12 months, the minimum number of shares in the Company that is necessary and sufficient to reduce their combined investment below the limit of 25% specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, TUF; and
not to exercise the voting rights carried by that portion of their total investment exceeding the above 25% limit before the sale indicated in point (a) above has been completed.
