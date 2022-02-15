Interpump S p A : Esercizio Stock Option

Exercise of Stock Options

Investment limit specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, of Decree 58/1998 ("TUF") exceeded and commitment pursuant to art. 49, para. 1, letter e), of the Issuers' Regulation

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 15 February 2022 - Interpump Group S.p.A. (hereinafter also referred to as "the Company") announces that today the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Fulvio Montipò, exercised his option, granted pursuant to the "Interpump Incentive Plan 2016/2018", to purchase 620,000 shares in the Company.

As a consequence of the above share purchase, the total investment held by Fulvio Montipò in the Company comprises 1,255,233 shares, corresponding to 1.153% of its share capital.

At the same time, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., whose shareholders are "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." and "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A.", holds an investment in the share capital of the Company amounting to 26,406,799 shares, corresponding to 24.253% of its share capital.

Given the family relationship presumed pursuant to art. 44-quater, para. 1, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation, the combined investment of Fulvio Montipò and Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. in the share capital of the Company represents a 25.406% interest, which exceeds the limit specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, TUF.

As a consequence of exceeding that limit, Fulvio Montipò, Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A. and its shareholders "Leila Montipò e sorelle S.A.p.A." and "Tamburi Investments Partners S.p.A." - in order to obtain exemption from their joint and several obligations to promote a public offer for the purchase of the outstanding shares in the Company pursuant to art. 49, para. 1, letter e), of the Issuers' Regulation - have agreed and committed:

to sell to third parties, excluding related parties, within a period of no more than 12 months, the minimum number of shares in the Company that is necessary and sufficient to reduce their combined investment below the limit of 25% specified in art. 106, para. 1-bis, TUF; and not to exercise the voting rights carried by that portion of their total investment exceeding the above 25% limit before the sale indicated in point (a) above has been completed.

