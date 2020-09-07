Interpump S p A : INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

(English text in the next page)

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 07/09/2020 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 30 aprile 2020 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 31/08/2020 al 04/09/2020.

Data operazione Numero azioni acquistate % Capitale Sociale Prezzo medio ponderato (euro) Controvalore (euro) 31/08/2020 5.601 0,0051% 29,3911 164.619,55 01/09/2020 -- -- 02/09/2020 -- -- 03/09/2020 -- -- 04/09/2020 -- -- Totale 5.601 0,0051% 29,3911 164.619,55

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società detiene un totale di n. 1.652.506 azioni proprie, pari al 1,5177% del Capitale Sociale.

Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.

Si ricorda che:

• l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 aprile 2020 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di un massimo di n. 10.000.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 2.187.506 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della delibera assembleare, costituirebbero l'11,1936% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 30 ottobre 2021.

• Nel quadro della predetta autorizzazione, Interpump Group S.p.A. ha conferito mandato a Banca Akros S.p.A. per l'acquisto di n. 400.000 azioni proprie da effettuarsi tra il 20 maggio e il 31 agosto 2020, ai sensi dell'Art. 4, comma 2, lettera b del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 1052/2016.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Moccagatta Associati Luca Mirabelli Tel. 02 8645.1695 Tel. 0522-904433 segreteria@moccagatta.it lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 07/09/2020 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 31/08/2020 to 04/09/2020:

Date Number of shares % of share capital Weighted Average Price (euro) Total Price (euro) 31/08/2020 5,601 0.0051% 29.3911 164,619.55 01/09/2020 -- -- 02/09/2020 -- -- 03/09/2020 -- -- 04/09/2020 -- -- Totale 5,601 0.0051% 29.3911 164,619.55

After the above listed transactions, the company has a total of 1,652,506 own shares in portfolio, representing 1.5177% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

• the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2020 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 10,000,000 shares, which - together with the 2,187,506 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the meeting, would correspond to 11.1936% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2021.

• In the framework of the above mentioned authorization, Interpump Group S.p.A. has given a mandate to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 400,000 Interpump shares to be made between May 20 and August 31, 2020, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Moccagatta Associati Luca Mirabelli Tel. +39-02-86451695 Tel. +39-0522-904433 segreteria@moccagatta.it lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mail info@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185