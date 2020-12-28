Interpump S p A : INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 28/12/2020 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 16 November 2020, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 21/12/2020 to 25/12/2020:

Number of % of share Weighted Total Price Date Average Price shares capital (euro) (euro) 21/12/2020 10,000 0.0092% 38.6370 386,370.00 22/12/2020 10,000 0.0092% 39.2395 392,395.00 23/12/2020 -- -- 24/12/2020 -- -- 25/12/2020 -- -- Totale 20,000 0.0184% 38.9383 778,765.00

After the above listed transactions, the company has a total of 2,222,356 own shares in portfolio, representing 2.0411% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

the Shareholders' Meeting of 16 November 2020 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 8,000,000 shares, which - together with the 1,829,549 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the Board of Directors' Report to the Shareholder Meeting, would correspond to 9.0279% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 16 May 2022.

In the framework of the above mentioned authorization and a previous one, Interpump Group S.p.A. has given a mandate to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 600,000 Interpump shares to be made between September 7 and December 31, 2020, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

