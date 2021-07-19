Interpump S p A : INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 19/07/2021 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2021, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 12/07/2021 to 16/07/2021:

Number of % of share Weighted Total Price Date Average Price shares capital (euro) (euro) 12/07/2021 7,000 0.0064% 51.5023 360,516.10 13/07/2021 7,000 0.0064% 51.8439 362,907.30 14/07/2021 7,000 0.0064% 51.6820 361,774.00 15/07/2021 7,000 0.0064% 51.8043 362,630.10 16/07/2021 7,000 0.0064% 51.4450 360,115.00 Totale 35,000 0.0321% 51.6555 1,807,942.50

After the above listed transactions, the company has a total of 2,311,756 own shares in portfolio, representing 2.1232% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2021 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 5,500,000 shares, which - together with the 2,142,256 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the Board of Directors' Report to the Shareholder Meeting, would correspond to 7.0190% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2022.

In the framework of the above mentioned authorization, Interpump Group S.p.A. has given a mandate to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 500,000 Interpump shares to be made between June 7 and September 30, 2021, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Moccagatta Associati Luca Mirabelli Tel. +39-02-86451695 Tel. +39-0522-904433 segreteria@moccagatta.it lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185