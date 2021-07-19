Log in
    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
Interpump S p A : INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

07/19/2021 | 06:23am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT (English text in the next page)

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 19/07/2021 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 30 aprile 2021 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 12/07/2021 al 16/07/2021.

Numero

%

Prezzo

Data

medio

Controvalore

azioni

Capitale

operazione

ponderato

(euro)

acquistate

Sociale

(euro)

12/07/2021

7.000

0,0064%

51,5023

360.516,10

13/07/2021

7.000

0,0064%

51,8439

362.907,30

14/07/2021

7.000

0,0064%

51,6820

361.774,00

15/07/2021

7.000

0,0064%

51,8043

362.630,10

16/07/2021

7.000

0,0064%

51,4450

360.115,00

Totale

35.000

0,0321%

51,6555

1.807.942,50

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società detiene un totale di n. 2.311.756 azioni proprie, pari al 2,1232% del Capitale Sociale.

Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.

Si ricorda che:

  • l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 aprile 2021 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di un massimo di n. 5.500.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 2.142.256 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della relazione del CdA all'Assemblea, costituirebbero il 7,0190% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 30 ottobre 2022.
  • Nel quadro della predetta autorizzazione, Interpump Group S.p.A. ha conferito mandato a Banca Akros S.p.A. per l'acquisto di n. 500.000 azioni proprie da effettuarsi tra il 7 giugno e il 30 settembre 2021, ai sensi dell'Art. 4, comma 2, lettera b del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 1052/2016.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 19/07/2021 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2021, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 12/07/2021 to 16/07/2021:

Number of

% of share

Weighted

Total Price

Date

Average Price

shares

capital

(euro)

(euro)

12/07/2021

7,000

0.0064%

51.5023

360,516.10

13/07/2021

7,000

0.0064%

51.8439

362,907.30

14/07/2021

7,000

0.0064%

51.6820

361,774.00

15/07/2021

7,000

0.0064%

51.8043

362,630.10

16/07/2021

7,000

0.0064%

51.4450

360,115.00

Totale

35,000

0.0321%

51.6555

1,807,942.50

After the above listed transactions, the company has a total of 2,311,756 own shares in portfolio, representing 2.1232% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

  • the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2021 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 5,500,000 shares, which - together with the 2,142,256 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the Board of Directors' Report to the Shareholder Meeting, would correspond to 7.0190% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2022.
  • In the framework of the above mentioned authorization, Interpump Group S.p.A. has given a mandate to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 500,000 Interpump shares to be made between June 7 and September 30, 2021, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. +39-02-86451695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
