Interpump S p A : IP - 2023-2025 ESG Journey » Download (1,475 Kb)

Interpump S p A : IP - 2023-2025 ESG Journey

10/05/2022
INTERPUMP GROUP

2023-2025 ESG Journey

5 October 2022

2023-25 ESG JOURNEY INDEX

  • KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • GROUP APPROACH
  • ACTIONS
  • CONCLUSION
  • ANNEX

2023-25 ESG JOURNEY CONCRETENESS

"A falling tree makes more noise than a growing forest"

Lao Tzu

2

2023-25 ESG JOURNEY KEY HIGHLIGHTS

2023-25 ESG JOURNEY CONCRETE ACTIONS FOR SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

  • "Consolidation and alignment of Group sustainability activities and processes" consistent with
    2022 Group focuses
  • Concrete achievement of this focus: Group "2023-2025 ESG journey"
    • The first project at Group level
  • Concrete and precise actions: 20 targets to be delivered
    • 12 to be delivered in the next two years to built Group ESG foundations
    • 8 to be executed before 2025(1) to lead to 2030-2050 decarbonisation targets
  • Concrete resources defined for the entire Journey
    • CAPEX: approximately 10m, around 40% already included in 2022 budget
    • OpEx: around € 3m of incremental costs
    • G&A: no material impacts is expected, resources placed at disposal in case
  • Concrete correlation with top management remuneration policy
    • 2022-2024Stock Option Plan already linked to ESG targets (2)
    • 2023-2025bonuses will be correlated to execution and I Section of Group remuneration policy to be updated at the AGM 2023
  1. 7 to be executed before 2025 and 1 before 2027 - (2) ESG targets to be achieved for the vesting and consequent exercisability of the Options and foresight of a clause which will allow the Board to align the new Stock Option Plan to I Section Group Remuneration Policy evolution (see please 2022-2024 Stock Option Plan for details)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 13:21:02 UTC.


