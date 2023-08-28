Half-year financial report at 30 June 2023

Interim Board of Directors' Report for 2Q2023

Interpump Group S.p.A. and subsidiaries

Contents

Composition of corporate bodies

Interpump Group Organization Chart at 30 June 2023

Interim Board of Directors' Report:

- Directors' remarks on performance in 1H2023

- Directors' remarks on performance in 2Q2023

Financial statements and notes

Attestation of the condensed half-year consolidated financial statements

pursuant to art. 154 bis of Decree 58/98

Independent Auditors' Report on the limited examination of the condensed

half-year consolidated financial statements

This document can be accessed on the Internet at:

www.interpumpgroup.it

Interpump Group S.p.A.

Registered office in S. Ilario d'Enza (Reggio Emilia), Via Enrico Fermi 25 Paid-up Share Capital: Euro 56,617,232.88

Reggio Emilia Companies Register - Tax Code 11666900151

Board of Directors

Fulvio Montipò

Executive Chairman

Giovanni Tamburi (b)

Deputy Chairman

Fabio Marasi (d)

Chief Executive Officer

Antonia Di Bella (a) (c)

Independent Director

Nicolò Dubini (a) (c)

Independent Director

Marcello Margotto (b)

Independent Director

Lead Independent Director

Federica Menichetti (a) (b) (c)

Independent Director

Roberta Pierantoni

Independent Director

Rita Rolli (d)

Independent Director

Anna Chiara Svelto (d)

Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

Anna Maria Allievi

Chairman

Mario Tagliaferri

Statutory Auditor

Mirco Zucca

Statutory Auditor

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

    1. Member of the Audit and Risks Committee
  2. Member of the Remuneration Committee and the Appointments Committee
    1. Member of the Related Party Transactions Committee
      1. Member of the Sustainability Committee

