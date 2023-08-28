Half-year financial report at 30 June 2023
and
Interim Board of Directors' Report for 2Q2023
Interpump Group S.p.A. and subsidiaries
Contents
Page
Composition of corporate bodies
Interpump Group Organization Chart at 30 June 2023
Interim Board of Directors' Report:
- Directors' remarks on performance in 1H2023
- Directors' remarks on performance in 2Q2023
Financial statements and notes
Attestation of the condensed half-year consolidated financial statements
pursuant to art. 154 bis of Decree 58/98
Independent Auditors' Report on the limited examination of the condensed
half-year consolidated financial statements
This document can be accessed on the Internet at:
www.interpumpgroup.it
Interpump Group S.p.A.
Registered office in S. Ilario d'Enza (Reggio Emilia), Via Enrico Fermi 25 Paid-up Share Capital: Euro 56,617,232.88
Reggio Emilia Companies Register - Tax Code 11666900151
Interim Board of Directors' Report at 30 June 2023 - Interpump Group
Board of Directors
Fulvio Montipò
Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tamburi (b)
Deputy Chairman
Fabio Marasi (d)
Chief Executive Officer
Antonia Di Bella (a) (c)
Independent Director
Nicolò Dubini (a) (c)
Independent Director
Marcello Margotto (b)
Independent Director
Lead Independent Director
Federica Menichetti (a) (b) (c)
Independent Director
Roberta Pierantoni
Independent Director
Rita Rolli (d)
Independent Director
Anna Chiara Svelto (d)
Independent Director
Board of Statutory Auditors
Anna Maria Allievi
Chairman
Mario Tagliaferri
Statutory Auditor
Mirco Zucca
Statutory Auditor
Independent Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.
- Member of the Audit and Risks Committee
- Member of the Remuneration Committee and the Appointments Committee
- Member of the Related Party Transactions Committee
- Member of the Sustainability Committee
