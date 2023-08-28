Interpump Group S.p.A. is the world's leader in manufacturing and marketing high-pressure pumps. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hydraulic components (74.2%): hydraulic pumps, hydraulic power units, valves, etc.; - high-pressure pumps and pistons (25.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (16.1%), Europe (35.5%), North America (28.9%), Asia/Pacific (11%) and other (8.5%).