Interpump S p A : IP - Trascrizione conference call risultati finanziari 1H2022 (versione solo in inglese)

ELISABETTA CUGNASCA: Thank you very much. Good afternoon or good morning according to your time zone, and welcome to Interpump's first half 2022 financial results conference call. Before leaving the stage to Mr. Marasi, Board Member and Executive Director of the Group, I'm obliged to draw your attention to the disclaimer slide inserted in the annex part of the presentation. I hope you were able to download from our website. Mr. Marasi, please. FABIO MARASI: Thanks Ms. Cugnasca, and thanks to all of you for the attendance. I believe that many of you in the past [indiscernible] me proud and satisfied to share and explain our quarterly financial results. This is because quarter-after- quarter we reached results with a consistent main theme, the delivery of a consistent growth combined with profitability excellence. In the most recent past with COVID outbreak and all the related consequences, the proudness increased. Our main theme, consistent growth, combined with profitability excellence did not change and went further even more. As a matter of fact, on the 5th of August 2021, I

presented you the best quarter of our history, 25.1% EBITDA margin on the second quarter 2021, and it's a way we reached Mount Everest. We were proud, but at the same time, we felt the responsibility to repeat this achievement the following year. 2 strong elements gave us confidence, I have never seen before customer demand and the group capability to face external shocks. Capability clearly proved by our results in 2020 and in 2021. Today, I'm once again proud to comment Interpump Group's quarterly results. In a totally different and tougher macroeconomic scenario, the group is on the verge of Mount Everest, with a like-for-like EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2022 of 24.7% on net sales, only 40 bps lower organically than the record high number of the second quarter 2021. A totally different and tougher scenario not only due to the…to raw material scarcity and price increases, logistic difficulties, COVID resurge, all elements we could expect for the first part of 2022. But new to something close to the unbelievable the Russia-Ukraine war. Definitely all of us agree on the worsening of the macro economic situation during the semester compared to the initial expectations. At the same time, definitely all of us agree on a group delivery that is much better than the expectations, even ours. I quoted first that the second quarter 2022 EBITDA margin but from a broader perspective, I would like to point out other important achievements. A backlog that at June end is almost 25% higher compared to December, and they covers close to 80% of last year turnover. A group double-digit organic growth largely above 12% in both quarters. As already mentioned 3

last May, organic growth is a result from one side of the backlog, and from the other side of the capability of operation to transform orders invoices. If the capability to keep together all companies working and producing under never seen severe circumstances, to prompt an increased prices without hampering relations with customers, to manage the supply chain and the [indiscernible]to deliver to the customers. Another important achievement has been to follow our growth mission without any distraction even in this difficult environment. With a continuation of the announced production capability program launched last year with around €50 million in CAPEX. Stronger and stronger support to White Drive integration which is performing above expectation and with operation in Poland that are already above group average in terms of profitability. The consistent execution of group acquisition strategy and softening [ph] integration approach with more than €30 million invested between Draintech and Add-on acquisition in the power transmission that we have already commented in May, and the exercise of put and call options related to Transtecno and Mega Pacific. Last but not least, the remuneration to our shareholders, with almost €120 million dedicated to them between buybacks and dividend in the first half 2022. Before going deeper into financial details, please allow me to update you with our expectation for the remaining part of 2022. You probably recall that on the days of the result of the first quarter that were better than our expectation and the increased visibility driven by the backlog and once again proved capability to increase prices. Last May, we upgraded our 4