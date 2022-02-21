Log in
    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 02/21 11:39:00 am
47.16 EUR   -0.13%
12:01pINTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
02/15INTERPUMP S P A : Esercizio Stock Option
PU
02/15New entries in the Investor Europe Portfolio
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpump S p A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie

02/21/2022 | 12:01pm EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT (English text in the next page)

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 21 febbraio 2022 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 30 aprile 2021 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 14 al 18 di febbraio 2022.

Numero

%

Prezzo

Data

medio

Controvalore

azioni

Capitale

operazione

ponderato

(Euro)

acquistate

Sociale

(Euro)

14/02/2022

16,000

0.0147%

48.5664

777,062.40

15/02/2022

15,000

0.0138%

47.1802

707,703.00

16/02/2022

15,000

0.0138%

49.4356

741,534.00

17/02/2022

20,000

0.0184%

48.2272

964,544.00

18/02/2022

20,000

0.0184%

47.7416

954,832.00

Totale

86,000

0.0790%

48.2055

4,145,675.40

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società detiene un totale di n. 2.391.443 azioni proprie, pari al 2,1964% del Capitale Sociale.

Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.

Si ricorda che:

  • l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 30 aprile 2021 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di un massimo di n. 5.500.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 2.142.256 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della relazione del CdA all'Assemblea, costituirebbero il 7,0190% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 30 ottobre 2022.
  • nel quadro della predetta autorizzazione, Interpump Group S.p.A. in data 17 gennaio 2022 ha esteso il mandato, originariamente conferito in data 4 ottobre 2921, a Banca Akros S.p.A., per l'acquisto di n. 300.000 azioni proprie da effettuarsi tra il 17 gennaio e il 29 aprile 2022, ai sensi dell'Art. 4, comma 2, lettera b del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 1052/2016.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 21st February 2022 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2021, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 14th to 18th of February:

Number of

% of share

Weighted

Total Price

Date

Average

shares

capital

(Euro)

Price (Euro)

14/02/2022

16,000

0.0147%

48.5664

777,062.40

15/02/2022

15,000

0.0138%

47.1802

707,703.00

16/02/2022

15,000

0.0138%

49.4356

741,534.00

17/02/2022

20,000

0.0184%

48.2272

964,544.00

18/02/2022

20,000

0.0184%

47.7416

954,832.00

Totale

86,000

0.0790%

48.2055

4,145,675.40

After the above listed transactions, the company has a total of 2.391.443 own shares in portfolio, representing 2,1964% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

  • the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2021 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 5,500,000 shares, which - together with the 2,142,256 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the Board of Directors' Report to the Shareholder Meeting, would correspond to 7.0190% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 30 October 2022.
  • In the framework of the above mentioned authorization, Interpump Group S.p.A. has committed to continue the mandate, originally signed on 4th October 2021, to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 300,000 Interpump shares to be made between 17th January and 29th April, 2022, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 17:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 577 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net income 2021 222 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2021 489 M 554 M 554 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 5 003 M 5 670 M 5 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 456
Free-Float -
Chart INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Interpump Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 47,22 €
Average target price 58,78 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Montipò Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Banci Chief Financial & Reporting Officer
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Marcello Margotto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-26.73%5 670
IDEX CORPORATION-19.88%14 396
GRACO INC.-11.13%12 203
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION4.77%4 176
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-32.86%3 996
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-11.10%3 903