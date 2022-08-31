Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Interpump Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36 2022-08-31 am EDT
35.34 EUR   -0.67%
03:01pINTERPUMP S P A : Nomina Dirigente Preposto
PU
08/08INTERPUMP S P A : IP - Trascrizione conference call risultati finanziari 1H2022 (versione solo in inglese)
PU
08/02INTERPUMP S P A : Presentazione Risultati II Trimestre e I Semestre 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpump S p A : Nomina Dirigente Preposto

08/31/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOMINA DIRIGENTE PREPOSTO

ALLA REDAZIONE DEI DOCUMENTI CONTABILI SOCIETARI(English text in the next page)

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 31 agosto 2022 - A seguito della prematura, improvvisa scomparsa del Dott. Carlo Banci - Chief Financial Officer di Gruppo - il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Interpump Group S.p.A. si è riunito in data odierna e ha nominato ad interim, previo parere favorevole del Collegio Sindacale, il Rag. Giovanni Poletti quale "Dirigente Preposto alla redazione dei documenti contabili societari" ai sensi dell'art. 154 bis del D. Lgs. 58/1998.

Il Presidente Dott. Fulvio Montipò: "Un pensiero di ringraziamento va al Dott. Banci per la sua lunga collaborazione, onesta ed integra"

Tale nomina è avvenuta nel rispetto della procedura e delle previsioni dell'art. 154 bis del D. Lgs. 58/1998 e dell'art. 14 dello Statuto Sociale circa i requisiti di onorabilità e di professionalità e ha effetto dalla data odierna. Il curriculum vitae del Rag. Poletti sarà disponibile nella sezione "Governance" del sito internet www.interpumpgroup.it.

Sulla base delle informazioni disponibili, si segnale come il Rag. Poletti detenga 300 azioni di Interpump Group S.p.A.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

APPOINTMENT OF MANAGER RESPONSABLE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 31st August 2022 - Following the early and sudden taking of Mr. Carlo Banci - Group Chief Financial Officer - the Board of Directors of Interpump Group S.p.A. met today and resolved the ad interim appointment, with the prior agreement of the Board of Statutory Auditors, of Mr. Giovanni Poletti as the Manager responsible for company reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis of the TUF.

The Chairman Mr. Fulvio Montipò: "A thanks to Mr. Banci and to his lasting, fair and righteous collaboration"

The appointment was made in compliance with art. 154-bis of the TUF and with art. 14 of Group Article of Association and has immediate effect. The personal resume of Mr. Poletti will be available on the "Governance" section of the website www.interpumpgroup.it.

Based on the available information, Mr. Poletti holds 300 shares in Interpump Group S.p.A.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Elisabetta Cugnasca

Tel. +39-02-8645.1695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
03:01pINTERPUMP S P A : Nomina Dirigente Preposto
PU
08/08INTERPUMP S P A : IP - Trascrizione conference call risultati finanziari 1H2022 (versione ..
PU
08/02INTERPUMP S P A : Presentazione Risultati II Trimestre e I Semestre 2022
PU
08/02INTERPUMP S P A : IP - 2Q-1H2022 Financial Results
PU
08/02INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A. : Half-year results
CO
08/02Interpump Group S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
06/13INTERPUMP S P A : Aggiornamento settimanale acquisto azioni proprie
PU
06/06INTERPUMP S P A : Aggiornamento settimanale acquisto azioni proprie
PU
05/31INTERPUMP S P A : Aggiornamento settimanale acquisto azioni proprie
PU
05/23INTERPUMP S P A : IP - Aggiornamento processo di acquisto azioni proprie
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 013 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
Net income 2022 262 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2022 560 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 3 709 M 3 735 M 3 715 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 8 692
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Interpump Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,58 €
Average target price 50,73 €
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Montipò Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Banci Chief Financial & Reporting Officer
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Marcello Margotto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-44.79%3 740
IDEX CORPORATION-14.27%15 291
GRACO INC.-20.12%10 891
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-7.16%4 064
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION1.31%4 051
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-58.83%2 332