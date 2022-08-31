Interpump S p A : Nomina Dirigente Preposto

APPOINTMENT OF MANAGER RESPONSABLE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 31st August 2022 - Following the early and sudden taking of Mr. Carlo Banci - Group Chief Financial Officer - the Board of Directors of Interpump Group S.p.A. met today and resolved the ad interim appointment, with the prior agreement of the Board of Statutory Auditors, of Mr. Giovanni Poletti as the Manager responsible for company reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis of the TUF.

The Chairman Mr. Fulvio Montipò: "A thanks to Mr. Banci and to his lasting, fair and righteous collaboration"

The appointment was made in compliance with art. 154-bis of the TUF and with art. 14 of Group Article of Association and has immediate effect. The personal resume of Mr. Poletti will be available on the "Governance" section of the website www.interpumpgroup.it.

Based on the available information, Mr. Poletti holds 300 shares in Interpump Group S.p.A.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Moccagatta Associati Elisabetta Cugnasca Tel. +39-02-8645.1695 Tel. +39-0522-904433 segreteria@moccagatta.it ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185