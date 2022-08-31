Interpump S p A : Nomina Dirigente Preposto

NOMINA DIRIGENTE PREPOSTO
ALLA REDAZIONE DEI DOCUMENTI CONTABILI SOCIETARI(English text in the next page)
Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 31 agosto 2022 - A seguito della prematura, improvvisa scomparsa del Dott. Carlo Banci - Chief Financial Officer di Gruppo - il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Interpump Group S.p.A. si è riunito in data odierna e ha nominato ad interim, previo parere favorevole del Collegio Sindacale, il Rag. Giovanni Poletti quale "Dirigente Preposto alla redazione dei documenti contabili societari" ai sensi dell'art. 154 bis del D. Lgs. 58/1998.
Il Presidente Dott. Fulvio Montipò: "Un pensiero di ringraziamento va al Dott. Banci per la sua lunga collaborazione, onesta ed integra"
Tale nomina è avvenuta nel rispetto della procedura e delle previsioni dell'art. 154 bis del D. Lgs. 58/1998 e dell'art. 14 dello Statuto Sociale circa i requisiti di onorabilità e di professionalità e ha effetto dalla data odierna. Il curriculum vitae del Rag. Poletti sarà disponibile nella sezione "Governance" del sito internet www.interpumpgroup.it.
Sulla base delle informazioni disponibili, si segnale come il Rag. Poletti detenga 300 azioni di Interpump Group S.p.A.
|
Media Relations:
|
Investor Relations:
|
Moccagatta Associati
|
Elisabetta Cugnasca
|
Tel. +39-02-8645.1695
|
Tel. +39-0522-904433
|
segreteria@moccagatta.it
|
ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it
INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311
FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it
CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185
APPOINTMENT OF MANAGER RESPONSABLE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
Sant'Ilario d'Enza (RE) 31st August 2022 - Following the early and sudden taking of Mr. Carlo Banci - Group Chief Financial Officer - the Board of Directors of Interpump Group S.p.A. met today and resolved the ad interim appointment, with the prior agreement of the Board of Statutory Auditors, of Mr. Giovanni Poletti as the Manager responsible for company reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis of the TUF.
The Chairman Mr. Fulvio Montipò: "A thanks to Mr. Banci and to his lasting, fair and righteous collaboration"
The appointment was made in compliance with art. 154-bis of the TUF and with art. 14 of Group Article of Association and has immediate effect. The personal resume of Mr. Poletti will be available on the "Governance" section of the website www.interpumpgroup.it.
Based on the available information, Mr. Poletti holds 300 shares in Interpump Group S.p.A.
|
Media Relations:
|
Investor Relations:
|
Moccagatta Associati
|
Elisabetta Cugnasca
|
Tel. +39-02-8645.1695
|
Tel. +39-0522-904433
|
segreteria@moccagatta.it
|
ecugnasca@interpumpgroup.it
INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311
FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it
CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185