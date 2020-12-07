Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Interpump Group S.p.A.    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/07 10:45:50 am
38.15 EUR   +1.03%
10:17aINTERPUMP S P A : Share buyback report
PU
11/30INTERPUMP S P A : Share buyback report
PU
11/27INTERPUMP S P A : Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 16/11/2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Interpump S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

12/07/2020 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT (English text in the next page)

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 07/12/2020 - Interpump Group S.p.A., nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea del 16 novembre 2020 (già oggetto di informativa ai sensi dell'art.144-bis del Regolamento Consob 11971/99 e dell'art. 132 del D.Lgs. n. 58/98), comunica il resoconto degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo dal 30/11/2020 al 04/12/2020.

Numero

%

Prezzo

Data

medio

Controvalore

azioni

Capitale

operazione

ponderato

(euro)

acquistate

Sociale

(euro)

30/11/2020

7.000

0,0064%

36,6382

256.467,40

01/12/2020

7.000

0,0064%

36,4865

255.405,50

02/12/2020

7.000

0,0064%

37,0726

259.508,20

03/12/2020

8.000

0,0073%

37,0636

296.508,80

04/12/2020

7.000

0,0064%

37,5749

263.024,30

Totale

36.000

0,0331%

36,9698

1.330.914,20

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, la società detiene un totale di n. 2.111.356 azioni proprie, pari al 1,9392% del Capitale Sociale.

Le operazioni di acquisto sono state eseguite secondo quanto previsto dall'art. 132 del D.Lgs. 58/98 e dall'art. 144 bis del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99, sui mercati regolamentati secondo modalità operative stabilite nei regolamenti di organizzazione e gestione dei mercati stessi, che non consentono l'abbinamento diretto delle proposte di negoziazione in acquisto con predeterminate proposte di negoziazione di vendita.

Si ricorda che:

  • l'Assemblea degli azionisti del 16 novembre 2020 ha autorizzato l'acquisto di un massimo di n. 8.000.000 azioni proprie, che sommate alle n. 1.829.549 azioni proprie possedute da Interpump Group alla data della relazione del CdA all'Assemblea, costituirebbero il 9,0279% del capitale sociale. L'autorizzazione scade il 16 maggio 2022.
  • Nel quadro della predetta autorizzazione e di altra precedente, Interpump Group S.p.A. ha conferito mandato a Banca Akros S.p.A. per l'acquisto di n. 600.000 azioni proprie da effettuarsi tra il 7 settembre e il 31 dicembre 2020, ai sensi dell'Art. 4, comma 2, lettera b del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 1052/2016.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. 02 8645.1695

Tel. 0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

S. Ilario d'Enza (RE), 07/12/2020 - Within the frame of the authorization issued by the Shareholders' Meeting of 16 November 2020, already disclosed to the public pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99 ("Issuers' Regulations") and Art. 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), Interpump Group S.p.A. wishes to inform about the share buybacks detailed in the following table, for the week from 30/11/2020 to 04/12/2020:

Number of

% of share

Weighted

Total Price

Date

Average Price

shares

capital

(euro)

(euro)

30/11/2020

7,000

0.0064%

36.6382

256,467.40

01/12/2020

7,000

0.0064%

36.4865

255,405.50

02/12/2020

7,000

0.0064%

37.0726

259,508.20

03/12/2020

8,000

0.0073%

37.0636

296,508.80

04/12/2020

7,000

0.0064%

37.5749

263,024.30

Totale

36,000

0.0331%

36.9698

1,330,914.20

After the above listed transactions, the company has a total of 2,111,356 own shares in portfolio, representing 1.9392% of share capital.

Pursuant to Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Act and Art. 144-bis of Issuers' Regulations, the buyback operations were executed on regulated markets with operating rules that do not allow for the direct pairing of buying and selling bids.

As a reminder:

  • the Shareholders' Meeting of 16 November 2020 has authorized the buyback of a maximum of 8,000,000 shares, which - together with the 1,829,549 own shares already in Interpump Group's portfolio at the date of the Board of Directors' Report to the Shareholder Meeting, would correspond to 9.0279% of share capital. The authorization will expire on 16 May 2022.
  • In the framework of the above mentioned authorization and a previous one, Interpump Group S.p.A. has given a mandate to Banca Akros S.p.A. for the purchase of 600,000 Interpump shares to be made between September 7 and December 31, 2020, pursuant to Art.4, paragraph 2 letter b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Moccagatta Associati

Luca Mirabelli

Tel. +39-02-86451695

Tel. +39-0522-904433

segreteria@moccagatta.it

lmirabelli@interpumpgroup.it

INTERPUMP GROUP S.p.A. - Via E. FERMI, 25 - 42049 S. ILARIO - REGGIO EMILIA (ITALY) - TEL.+39.0522.904311

FAX. +39.0522.904444 - E-mailinfo@interpumpgroup.it

CAP . SOC. Euro 56.617.232,88 I.V. - REG. IMPRESE R.E. - COD.FISCALE 11666900151 - C.C.I.A.A. R.E.A. N. 204185

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 15:16:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
10:17aINTERPUMP S P A : Share buyback report
PU
11/30INTERPUMP S P A : Share buyback report
PU
11/27INTERPUMP S P A : Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 16/11/2020
PU
11/25INTERPUMP S P A : Interim Board of Directors' Report for Q3/9M 2019 » Download (..
PU
11/16INTERPUMP S P A : General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
11/10INTERPUMP S P A : Consolidated results at 30/09/2020
PU
11/10INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A. : Press Release
CO
11/10INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/09INTERPUMP S P A : Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
11/09INTERPUMP S P A : Acquires dz trasmissioni
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 287 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
Net income 2020 136 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2020 323 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 4 033 M 4 894 M 4 884 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 7 418
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Interpump Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,76 €
Last Close Price 37,76 €
Spread / Highest target 9,90%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fulvio Montipò Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Banci Chief Financial & Reporting Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Deputy Chairman
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.35.55%4 894
XYLEM24.90%17 737
IDEX CORPORATION12.08%14 595
GRACO INC.28.83%11 224
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-28.51%4 635
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.22.52%3 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ