Interpump S p A : Yearly Financial Statements as 31 December 2021 - Post AGM approval » Download (6,498 Kb)

INTERPUMP S P A : Yearly Financial Statements as 31 December 2021 - Post AGM approval
PU
07:24aINTERPUMP S P A : Annual Shareholding Meering 29 April 2022
PU
04/11INTERPUMP S P A : Aggiornamento settimanale acquisto azioni proprie
PU
Interpump S p A : Yearly Financial Statements as 31 December 2021 - Post AGM approval

04/29/2022 | 11:28am EDT
Annual financial report at 31 December 2021

Contents

Page

Composition of corporate bodies

3

Board of Directors' Report for 2021

5

Consolidated financial statements at 31/12/2021

37

Consolidated statement of financial position

38

Consolidated income statement

40

Comprehensive consolidated income statement

41

Consolidated cash flow statement

42

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

44

Notes to the annual financial report

45

1. General information

45

2. Scope of consolidation

45

3. Accounting standards

48

3.1 Reference accounting standards

48

3.1.1 Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations in force

from 1 January 2021 and adopted by the Group

49

3.1.2 New accounting standards and amendments

not yet applicable and not adopted early by the Group

49

3.2

Consolidation principles

52

3.3

Business sector information

54

3.4

Treatment of foreign currency transactions

54

3.5

Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

56

3.6

Property, plant and equipment

56

3.7

Goodwill

57

3.8

Other intangible assets

57

3.9

Impairment of assets

59

3.10

Equity investments

59

3.11

Cash and cash equivalents

59

3.12

Financial assets (Trade receivables, Other financial assets

and Other assets)

60

3.13

Derivative financial instruments

61

3.14

Inventories

62

3.15

Share capital and Treasury Shares

62

3.16

Financial liabilities (Trade payables, Bank payables,

Interest-bearing financial payables and Other liabilities)

62

3.17

Liabilities for employee benefits

62

3.18

Income taxes

64

3.19

Provisions for risks and charges

65

3.20

Revenues

66

3.21

Costs

66

Annex 1: Certification of the consolidated financial statements pursuant to art. 81-(3) of Consob regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended

Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements Report of the Independent Auditors on the consolidated financial statements Separate Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 - Interpump Group S.p.A.

4.

Business sector information

66

5.

Business combinations

72

6.

Cash and cash equivalents

75

7.

Trade receivables

76

8.

Inventories

76

9.

Other current assets

77

10.

Property, plant and equipment

77

11.

Goodwill

79

12.

Other intangible assets

80

13.

Other financial assets

81

14.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities

82

15.

Assets held for sale

83

16.

Interest-bearing financial payables and bank payables

83

17.

Other current liabilities

86

18.

Provisions for risks and charges

86

19.

Liabilities for employee benefits

87

20.

Other non-current liabilities

88

21.

Share capital

88

22.

Reserves

94

23.

Minority shareholders' equity

95

24.

Other operating income

96

25.

Costs by nature

96

26.

Directors' and statutory auditors' remuneration

97

27.

Financial income and expenses

97

28.

Income taxes

98

29.

Earnings per share

100

30.

Information on financial assets and liabilities

101

31.

Information on financial risks

102

32.

Notes to the cash flow statement

107

33.

Commitments

107

34.

Transactions with related parties

108

35.

Events occurring after the close of the year

110

111

112

121

127

Board of Directors

Fulvio Montipò

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Giovanni Tamburi (b)

Deputy Chairman

Fabio Marasi Executive Director

Claudio Berretti Non-Executive Director

Angelo Busani (a) (c)

Independent Director

Antonia Di Bella Independent Director

Marcello Margotto (b)

Independent Director Lead Independent Director

Federica Menichetti (a) (b) (c)

Independent Director

Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director

Paola Tagliavini (a), (c)

Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

Anna Maria Allievi

Chairman

Roberta De Simone

Statutory Auditor

Mario Tagliaferri Statutory Auditor

Independent Auditors

EY S.p.A.

(a) Member of the Audit, Risks and Sustainability Committee

(b) Member of the Remuneration Committee and Appointments Committee

(c) Member of the Related Party Transactions Committee

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Interpump Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
