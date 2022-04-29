Interpump S p A : Yearly Financial Statements as 31 December 2021 - Post AGM approval » Download (6,498 Kb)

Annual financial report at 31 December 2021

Contents Page Composition of corporate bodies 3 Board of Directors' Report for 2021 5 Consolidated financial statements at 31/12/2021 37 Consolidated statement of financial position 38 Consolidated income statement 40 Comprehensive consolidated income statement 41 Consolidated cash flow statement 42 Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity 44 Notes to the annual financial report 45 1. General information 45 2. Scope of consolidation 45 3. Accounting standards 48 3.1 Reference accounting standards 48 3.1.1 Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations in force from 1 January 2021 and adopted by the Group 49 3.1.2 New accounting standards and amendments not yet applicable and not adopted early by the Group 49

3.2 Consolidation principles 52 3.3 Business sector information 54 3.4 Treatment of foreign currency transactions 54 3.5 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations 56 3.6 Property, plant and equipment 56 3.7 Goodwill 57 3.8 Other intangible assets 57 3.9 Impairment of assets 59 3.10 Equity investments 59 3.11 Cash and cash equivalents 59 3.12 Financial assets (Trade receivables, Other financial assets and Other assets) 60 3.13 Derivative financial instruments 61 3.14 Inventories 62 3.15 Share capital and Treasury Shares 62 3.16 Financial liabilities (Trade payables, Bank payables, Interest-bearing financial payables and Other liabilities) 62 3.17 Liabilities for employee benefits 62 3.18 Income taxes 64 3.19 Provisions for risks and charges 65 3.20 Revenues 66 3.21 Costs 66

Annex 1: Certification of the consolidated financial statements pursuant to art. 81-(3) of Consob regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended

Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements Report of the Independent Auditors on the consolidated financial statements Separate Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 - Interpump Group S.p.A.

4. Business sector information 66 5. Business combinations 72 6. Cash and cash equivalents 75 7. Trade receivables 76 8. Inventories 76 9. Other current assets 77 10. Property, plant and equipment 77 11. Goodwill 79 12. Other intangible assets 80 13. Other financial assets 81 14. Deferred tax assets and liabilities 82 15. Assets held for sale 83 16. Interest-bearing financial payables and bank payables 83 17. Other current liabilities 86 18. Provisions for risks and charges 86 19. Liabilities for employee benefits 87 20. Other non-current liabilities 88 21. Share capital 88 22. Reserves 94 23. Minority shareholders' equity 95 24. Other operating income 96 25. Costs by nature 96 26. Directors' and statutory auditors' remuneration 97 27. Financial income and expenses 97 28. Income taxes 98 29. Earnings per share 100 30. Information on financial assets and liabilities 101 31. Information on financial risks 102 32. Notes to the cash flow statement 107 33. Commitments 107 34. Transactions with related parties 108 35. Events occurring after the close of the year 110 111 112 121 127

Board of Directors

Fulvio Montipò

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Giovanni Tamburi (b)

Deputy Chairman

Fabio Marasi Executive Director

Claudio Berretti Non-Executive Director

Angelo Busani (a) (c)

Independent Director

Antonia Di Bella Independent Director

Marcello Margotto (b)

Independent Director Lead Independent Director

Federica Menichetti (a) (b) (c)

Independent Director

Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director

Paola Tagliavini (a), (c)

Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

Anna Maria Allievi

Chairman

Roberta De Simone

Statutory Auditor

Mario Tagliaferri Statutory Auditor

Independent Auditors

EY S.p.A.

(a) Member of the Audit, Risks and Sustainability Committee

(b) Member of the Remuneration Committee and Appointments Committee

(c) Member of the Related Party Transactions Committee