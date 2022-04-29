Interpump S p A : Yearly Financial Statements as 31 December 2021 - Post AGM approval » Download (6,498 Kb)

Annual financial report at 31 December 2021
Contents
Page
Composition of corporate bodies
3
Board of Directors' Report for 2021
5
Consolidated financial statements at 31/12/2021
37
Consolidated statement of financial position
38
Consolidated income statement
40
Comprehensive consolidated income statement
41
Consolidated cash flow statement
42
Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
44
Notes to the annual financial report
45
1. General information
45
2. Scope of consolidation
45
3. Accounting standards
48
3.1 Reference accounting standards
48
3.1.1 Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations in force
from 1 January 2021 and adopted by the Group
49
3.1.2 New accounting standards and amendments
not yet applicable and not adopted early by the Group
49
3.2
Consolidation principles
52
3.3
Business sector information
54
3.4
Treatment of foreign currency transactions
54
3.5
Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations
56
3.6
Property, plant and equipment
56
3.7
Goodwill
57
3.8
Other intangible assets
57
3.9
Impairment of assets
59
3.10
Equity investments
59
3.11
Cash and cash equivalents
59
3.12
Financial assets (Trade receivables, Other financial assets
and Other assets)
60
3.13
Derivative financial instruments
61
3.14
Inventories
62
3.15
Share capital and Treasury Shares
62
3.16
Financial liabilities (Trade payables, Bank payables,
Interest-bearing financial payables and Other liabilities)
62
3.17
Liabilities for employee benefits
62
3.18
Income taxes
64
3.19
Provisions for risks and charges
65
3.20
Revenues
66
3.21
Costs
66
Annex 1: Certification of the consolidated financial statements pursuant to art. 81-(3) of Consob regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended
Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements Report of the Independent Auditors on the consolidated financial statements Separate Financial Statements at 31 December 2021 - Interpump Group S.p.A.
4.
Business sector information
66
5.
Business combinations
72
6.
Cash and cash equivalents
75
7.
Trade receivables
76
8.
Inventories
76
9.
Other current assets
77
10.
Property, plant and equipment
77
11.
Goodwill
79
12.
Other intangible assets
80
13.
Other financial assets
81
14.
Deferred tax assets and liabilities
82
15.
Assets held for sale
83
16.
Interest-bearing financial payables and bank payables
83
17.
Other current liabilities
86
18.
Provisions for risks and charges
86
19.
Liabilities for employee benefits
87
20.
Other non-current liabilities
88
21.
Share capital
88
22.
Reserves
94
23.
Minority shareholders' equity
95
24.
Other operating income
96
25.
Costs by nature
96
26.
Directors' and statutory auditors' remuneration
97
27.
Financial income and expenses
97
28.
Income taxes
98
29.
Earnings per share
100
30.
Information on financial assets and liabilities
101
31.
Information on financial risks
102
32.
Notes to the cash flow statement
107
33.
Commitments
107
34.
Transactions with related parties
108
35.
Events occurring after the close of the year
110
111
112
121
127
Board of Directors
Fulvio Montipò
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi (b)
Deputy Chairman
Fabio Marasi Executive Director
Claudio Berretti Non-Executive Director
Angelo Busani (a) (c)
Independent Director
Antonia Di Bella Independent Director
Marcello Margotto (b)
Independent Director Lead Independent Director
Federica Menichetti (a) (b) (c)
Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Paola Tagliavini (a), (c)
Independent Director
Board of Statutory Auditors
Anna Maria Allievi
Chairman
Roberta De Simone
Statutory Auditor
Mario Tagliaferri Statutory Auditor
Independent Auditors
EY S.p.A.
(a) Member of the Audit, Risks and Sustainability Committee
(b) Member of the Remuneration Committee and Appointments Committee
(c) Member of the Related Party Transactions Committee
