Interpump announces the acquisition of 70 percent of I.Mec

(Alliance News) - Interpump Group Spa has announced the acquisition of 70 percent of the capital of I.Mec Srl.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reggio Emilia, I.Mec specializes in the manufacture of mechanical screens, i.e., devices for the particle size selection of matter through vibration mechanisms, with the ceramic, recycling, purification, food and cosmetics industries as its main application sectors. The company ended fiscal year 2022 with a turnover of about EUR17 million and an Ebitda margin in the neighborhood of 23 percent.

The value of the transaction has been set at around EUR14 million, and put-and-call mechanisms have been defined through which, starting in April 2026, the counterparties will be able to buy and sell the remaining 30 percent.

The current owners will continue to be involved in the company's activities.

On Thursday, Interpump finished in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR48.99 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.