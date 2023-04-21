Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Interpump Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:26:55 2023-04-21 am EDT
49.11 EUR   +0.24%
02:56aInterpump announces the acquisition of 70 percent of I.Mec
AN
04/14Interpump S P A : IP - Politica di Remunerazione 2022
PU
04/14Interpump S P A : IP - 2022 Remuneration Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interpump announces the acquisition of 70 percent of I.Mec

04/21/2023 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Interpump Group Spa has announced the acquisition of 70 percent of the capital of I.Mec Srl.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reggio Emilia, I.Mec specializes in the manufacture of mechanical screens, i.e., devices for the particle size selection of matter through vibration mechanisms, with the ceramic, recycling, purification, food and cosmetics industries as its main application sectors. The company ended fiscal year 2022 with a turnover of about EUR17 million and an Ebitda margin in the neighborhood of 23 percent.

The value of the transaction has been set at around EUR14 million, and put-and-call mechanisms have been defined through which, starting in April 2026, the counterparties will be able to buy and sell the remaining 30 percent.

The current owners will continue to be involved in the company's activities.

On Thursday, Interpump finished in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR48.99 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
02:56aInterpump announces the acquisition of 70 percent of I.Mec
AN
04/14Interpump S P A : IP - Politica di Remunerazione 2022
PU
04/14Interpump S P A : IP - 2022 Remuneration Policy
PU
04/14Interpump S P A : IP - 2022 Remuneration Policy (609 Kb)
PU
04/12Stock markets green but with caution; Iveco advances
AN
04/06Mib in green before Easter; Asians down
AN
04/05Milan in the red; negative ADP data weighs on stock exchanges
AN
04/04Interpump S P A : AGM 28 April 2023 - Documentation publication
PU
04/04Interpump S P A : IP - Politica di Remunerazione 2022
PU
04/03Europeans in the green; Saipem tops the Mib.
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 200 M 2 413 M 2 413 M
Net income 2023 288 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2023 398 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 5 237 M 5 744 M 5 744 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 721
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Interpump Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 48,99 €
Average target price 58,12 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Montipò Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Marcello Margotto Lead Independent Director
Angelo Busani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.16.20%5 744
IDEX CORPORATION-4.86%16 451
GRACO INC.5.00%11 832
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION8.44%4 401
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.11.49%4 092
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.18.62%2 372
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer