    IP   IT0001078911

INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.

(IP)
02/20/2023
51.50 EUR   -0.68%
Interpump takes over 85 percent stake in Indoshell Automotive
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
Interpump takes over 85 percent stake in Indoshell Automotive

02/20/2023 | 12:32pm EST
(Alliance News) - On Monday, Interpump Group announced the acquisition of an 85 percent stake in Indoshell Automotive System India PL.

The company belongs to Indoshell Mould Ltd, an Indian group specializing in the casting of ferrous and nonferrous metals, such as cast iron and aluminum.

By the end of 2023, the company is estimated to reach an output of about 8,000 tons resulting in an estimated turnover of about EUR12.0 million and an Ebitda of about EUR2.0 million.

The value of the transaction has been set at about EUR8 million and put and call mechanisms have been defined with a price already determined through which, starting in April 2027, Interpump Group will be able to acquire the remaining 15 percent from Indoshell Mould Ltd.

Interpump on Monday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR51.50 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

