Italy's Interpump forecasts 25% sales growth in 2023-25
RE
06:32aRevenues and profit up sharply for Interpump
AN
04:00aLists cautious and contrasted; on the Mib advances TIM
AN
Italy's Interpump forecasts 25% sales growth in 2023-25

02/15/2023 | 07:35am EST
(Reuters) - Italy's Interpump expects sales growth of 25% between 2023 and 2025, the pump maker said on Wednesday after meeting its revenues goal of over 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion) last year.

The company, which manufactures pumps for industrial uses including crop spraying and car washing, posted a flat core profit margin at 23.7% in 2022, it said in a statement, adding that its pricing initiatives helped offset inflationary pressures.

Along the three-year period to 2025, Interpump sees a core profit margin of about 22% despite a likely "dilution deriving from acquisitions in the period."

Interpump also said its order books suggested it would post organic growth in sales of about 5% this year.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 064 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
Net income 2022 272 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2022 619 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 5 398 M 5 793 M 5 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 8 691
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 51,40 €
Average target price 52,70 €
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Montipò Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paola Annunziata Tagliavini Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Independent Director
Marcello Margotto Lead Independent Director
Angelo Busani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.21.92%5 793
IDEX CORPORATION-1.31%16 996
GRACO INC.6.88%12 056
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION16.85%4 685
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.15.84%4 433
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.41.28%2 806