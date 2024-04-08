(Alliance News) - On Monday, stock markets moved up slightly, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of a week full of crucial events, particularly the ECB policy meeting scheduled for Thursday. Current rates are expected to be maintained from the Eurotower, but officials may signal the timing of the path of cuts, probably starting as early as June.

Investors will also be looking at monthly U.K. GDP data, along with U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Fed's March meeting, for further guidance on the trajectory of monetary policy.

On the economic data front, German industrial production rose 2.1 percent in February, exceeding expectations, while foreign trade data showed another substantial increase in imports alongside a larger-than-expected decline in exports.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is advancing 0.3 percent to 34,112.76.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is advancing just above parity, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is up 0.5 percent with Paris' CAC 40 trailing by the same percentage.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap advances 0.1 percent to 47,733.39, the Small-Cap rises 0.2 percent to 28,468.34, and Italy Growth is up 0.1 percent to 8,114.58.

On the Mib, buoyancy on Interpump, which leads the price up 2.3% with new quote at EUR43.06 per share, rearing its head again after four bearish sessions.

Purchases also on DiaSorin, which scores a plus 2.3% at EUR85.16 per share, also breaking a four-session bearish mini-trend.

Moncler opened the session in the green by 0.3% at EUR66.10 per share. Barcalays raised its target price to EUR67.00 from EUR60.00.

At the bottom, Banca Monte dei Paschi is priced bearish with a 1.0% red, after a 3.1% red on the eve.

On the cadet segment, boost on Fincantieri, which led up 3.0% with price at EUR0.75, after two sessions closed with bearish candle.

Ariston Holding also did well, pushing up 1.4%, following Friday's green with 1.2%.

Maire Tecnimont -- which continues with its buyback program -- advances 0.5 percent. It last reported that it bought back 1.1 million of its own shares between April 2 and April 4, for a total value of EUR8.4 million.

At the tail end, Enav is giving up 1.5 percent, following the 0.6 percent red of the previous session.

On the SmallCap, Fidia is advancing 8.5 percent after the previous session's 1.7 percent red.

Boost also on Beewize, which scores a plus 7.1% after the 2.8% red of the eve.

For Softlab, on the other hand, the rise is 4.4%, on the heels of Friday's 4.6% green.

Red for Bastogi, with Italy's longest-lived listed company posting minus 3.5 percent after two bullish sessions.

Among SMEs, Destination Italia takes the top spot by advancing 4.3 percent with nuvo price at EUR0.88 per share.

Alfonsino--up 3.3 percent--reported Monday that it has signed a new cooperation agreement with SIDI Piccolo Srl, a historic family-owned business associated with the VéGé group and operating in the large-scale retail sector under the Supermercati Piccolo banner. Through this new agreement, Alfonsino announces the extension of its home delivery service to Supermercati Piccolo stores located in Pomigliano d'Arco and Caserta.

TMP Group's board of directors - down 19 percent and then suspended in a volatility auction - over the weekend reviewed and approved the draft consolidated financial statements as of December 31, which closed with a loss of EUR1.2 million compared to a net profit of EUR600,000 as of December 31, 2022. In the year under review, consolidated revenues stood at EUR5.6 million, down 12 percent on the previous year.

In New York on Friday evening, the Dow closed in the green by 0.8 percent, the Nasdaq rose 1.2 percent, and the S&P 500 closed up 1.1 percent.

In Asia, the Nikkei rallied 0.9 percent, the Shanghai Composite gave up 0.7 percent, while the Hang Seng posted a plus 0.1 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0835 from USD1.0874 on Friday in closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2630 from USD1.2667 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD89.70 a barrel from USD89.25 on Friday evening while gold trades at USD2,334.88 from USD2,293.72 on Friday evening.

On Monday's economic calendar at 1030 CET the Sentix index of investor confidence is released, while half an hour later UK mortgage data is expected.

Among the companies listed in Piazza Affari, Autostrade Meridionali, Monrif, Neosperience, among others, are expected to report results.

