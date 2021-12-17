Log in
General Announcement::MYANMAR DRILLING UPDATE: DRILLING COMMENCEMENT OF CHAUK DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1230

12/17/2021
INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Counter Name: Interra Res (Code: 5GI)

17 December 2021

MYANMAR DRILLING UPDATE:

DRILLING COMMENCEMENT OF

CHAUK DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1230

Interra Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Interra") wishes to inform shareholders that its joint venture entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc. ("Goldpetrol"), has commenced drilling development well CHK 1230 in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar.

Interra has a 60% interest in the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contract of the Chauk field and also owns 60% of Goldpetrol which is the operator of the field. CHK 1230 is being drilled using Goldpetrol's ZJ 450 rig, thus drilling costs are expected to be relatively low. Interra's share of the cost of drilling is funded from existing funds on hand.

CHK 1230 is drilled in the Chauk field as an east offset to recently completed CHK 1226, and is a continuation of the development of three undrained oil reservoirs put on production in this block in the last year. The well will be drilled vertically to a proposed total measured depth of 3,700 feet.

CHK 1230 is a part of the approved 2022 drilling programme. Considering acceptable surface conditions and rig availability, the decision was made to commence this well ahead of calendar year 2022. The results of the drilling and completion are estimated to be available within approximately six weeks. The Company will announce the results of the drilling operation as soon as they may be ascertained as well as updates reflecting critical or unexpected events during drilling.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

Interra Resources Limited 1 Grange Road #05-04 Orchard Building Singapore 239693 Tel (65) 6732 1711 Fax (65) 6738 1170 www.interraresources.com

Disclaimer

Interra Resources Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
