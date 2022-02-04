Interra Resources : Indonesia Exploration Project Update - Extension of Exploration Period of KP Block

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Trading Code: 5GI

4 February 2022

INDONESIA EXPLORATION PROJECT UPDATE:

EXTENSION OF EXPLORATION PERIOD OF KUALA PAMBUANG BLOCK

Interra Resources Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a letter today from Satuan Kerja Khusus Pelaksana Kegiatan Usaha Hulu Minyak Dan Gas Bumi ("SKKMIGAS") that extends the exploration period of the Kuala Pambuang block (the "Block") under the Kuala Pambuang Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") with PT Mentari Pambuang Internasional ("MPI"), the operator of the 1,631 square kilometres Block, including the drilling and testing of the KP-1 exploration well, to 25 January 2023.

The PSC with SKKMIGAS was granted on 19 December 2011 with an initial exploration term of 6 years. It was subsequently extended for a further period of 4 years. The Company has a 67.5% working interest in the Block through MPI.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take, should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants, or other professional advisers before taking any action in relation to their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

Interra Resources Limited 1 Grange Road #05-04 Orchard Building Singapore 239693 Tel (65) 6732 1711 Fax (65) 6738 1170 www.interraresources.com