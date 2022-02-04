Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Interra Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5GI   SG1R37924805

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

(5GI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interra Resources : Indonesia Exploration Project Update - Extension of Exploration Period of KP Block

02/04/2022 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Trading Code: 5GI

4 February 2022

INDONESIA EXPLORATION PROJECT UPDATE:

EXTENSION OF EXPLORATION PERIOD OF KUALA PAMBUANG BLOCK

Interra Resources Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a letter today from Satuan Kerja Khusus Pelaksana Kegiatan Usaha Hulu Minyak Dan Gas Bumi ("SKKMIGAS") that extends the exploration period of the Kuala Pambuang block (the "Block") under the Kuala Pambuang Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") with PT Mentari Pambuang Internasional ("MPI"), the operator of the 1,631 square kilometres Block, including the drilling and testing of the KP-1 exploration well, to 25 January 2023.

The PSC with SKKMIGAS was granted on 19 December 2011 with an initial exploration term of 6 years. It was subsequently extended for a further period of 4 years. The Company has a 67.5% working interest in the Block through MPI.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take, should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants, or other professional advisers before taking any action in relation to their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

Interra Resources Limited 1 Grange Road #05-04 Orchard Building Singapore 239693 Tel (65) 6732 1711 Fax (65) 6738 1170 www.interraresources.com

Disclaimer

Interra Resources Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
05:36aINTERRA RESOURCES : Indonesia Exploration Project Update - Extension of Exploration Period..
PU
2021Interra Resources Starts Drilling New Well in Myanmar's Chauk Oil Field; Shares Slip 7%
MT
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :myanmar drilling update: drilling commencement of chauk developmen..
PU
2021Interra Resources JV Completes Drilling of Myanmar Well
MT
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :myanmar drilling update: chauk development well chk 1229 completed..
PU
2021INTERRA RESOURCES : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2021INTERRA RESOURCES : Changes in Composition of the Board of Directors
PU
2021Interra Resources Limited Announces Appointment of Zhang Jing as Non-Executive Director
CI
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on application for extension of time to meet the requiremen..
PU
2021Interra Resources JV Begins Drilling at Development Well in Myanmar's Chauk Oil Field
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,16 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 19,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Interra Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Han Liong Tjia Executive Director
Say Tain Foo Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Soeryadjaya Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Overall Hollinger Chief Technical Officer
Sugi Handoko Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED-9.30%19
CONOCOPHILLIPS25.89%119 853
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.84%65 406
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.22%62 200
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.48%54 383
CNOOC LIMITED16.56%53 621