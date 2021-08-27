Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Interra Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5GI   SG1R37924805

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

(5GI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interra Resources : Myanmar Drilling Update - Drilling Commencement of CHK 1223

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Counter Name: Interra Res (Code: 5GI)

27 August 2021

MYANMAR DRILLING UPDATE:

DRILLING COMMENCEMENT OF

CHAUK DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1223

Interra Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Interra") wishes to inform shareholders that its joint venture entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc. ("Goldpetrol"), has commenced drilling development well CHK 1223 in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar.

Interra has a 60% interest in the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contract of the Chauk field and also owns 60% of Goldpetrol which is the operator of the field. CHK 1223 is being drilled using hired ZJ 750 rig to a proposed total measured depth of 4,000 feet. Interra's share of the cost of drilling is funded from existing funds on hand.

CHK 1223 is a direct offset development well to recently drilled CHK 1222 in the Lanywa fault block. It will be drilled from the same surface pad area but will test deeper reservoirs which were inaccessible by the latter due to well path geometries. For logistic reasons, the two wells will be perforated and production tested in succession following drilling completion of CHK 1223. It is the fifth 2021 budgeted development well drilled by Goldpetrol, and a continuation of the successful development programme of directional drilling under the Ayeyarwaddy River from the east bank in northern Chauk field with the primary objective of accelerating production from the deeper oil reservoirs that produce in this block.

The results of the drilling and completion are estimated to be available in approximately six weeks. The Company will announce the results of the drilling operation as soon as they may be ascertained as well as updates reflecting critical or unexpected events during drilling.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

Interra Resources Limited 1 Grange Road #05-04 Orchard Building Singapore 239693 Tel (65) 6732 1711 Fax (65) 6738 1170 www.interraresources.com

Disclaimer

Interra Resources Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
06:22aINTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - Drilling Commencement of CHK 1223
PU
08/26INTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - CHK 1225 Completed as an Oil Produ..
PU
08/23INTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - Drilling Commencement of CHK 1226
PU
08/12INTERRA RESOURCES : Quarterly Update Pursuant to Rule 1313(2) 2Q 2021
PU
08/12INTERRA RESOURCES : Unaudited Financial Statement for 1H 2021
PU
08/12Interra Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
08/05INTERRA RESOURCES' : Joint Venture Begins Well Drilling in Myanmar
MT
07/18INTERRA RESOURCES : to Resume Operations in Myanmar; Shares Jump 7%
MT
07/16GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :operations update in respect of political developments i..
PU
05/10INTERRA RESOURCES : Minutes of AGM held on 29 April 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,16 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,4 M 18,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Interra Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Han Liong Tjia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Say Tain Foo Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Soeryadjaya Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Overall Hollinger Chief Technical Officer
Sugi Handoko Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED-11.63%18
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.86%73 824
CNOOC LIMITED7.66%44 323
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.21%39 370
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.53%38 031
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.96%35 835