Interra Resources Limited    5GI   SG1R37924805

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

(5GI)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interra Resources : Notification Form for Director (Form 1)

01/16/2021 | 11:52am EST
SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289)

FORM

SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

REGULATIONS 2012

1

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

(Electronic Format)

Explanatory Notes

  1. Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing this notification form.
  2. This form is for a Director/Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") to give notice of his interests in the securities of the Listed Issuer under section 133, 137N or 137Y of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA"). Please note that the requirement to disclose interests in participatory interests applies only

3. This electronic Form 1 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Director/CEO, must be completed by the Director/CEO or a person duly authorised by him to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Director/CEO.

  1. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").
  2. A single form may be used by a Director/CEO for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of/of becoming aware of, the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.
  3. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 3 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.
  4. Except for item 4 of Part III, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.
  5. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.
  6. In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to -
    1. a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
    2. a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing;
    3. a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
    4. a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or
    5. a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").
  8. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 6 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").

Part I - General

  1. Name of Listed Issuer:
    Interra Resources Ltd.
  2. Type of Listed Issuer:
    Company/Corporation

Registered/Recognised Business Trust

Real Estate Investment Trust

  1. Name of Director/CEO:
    Edwin Soeryadjaya
  2. Is the Director/CEO also a substantial shareholder/unitholder of the Listed Issuer?
    Yes
    No
  3. Is the Director/CEO notifying in respect of his interests in securities of, or made available by, the Listed Issuer at the time of his appointment?

Yes (Please proceed to complete Part II)

No (Please proceed to complete Part III)

6. Date of notification to Listed Issuer:

15-Jan-2021

Part III - For an incumbent Director/CEO giving notice of an acquisition of, or a change in his interest in, securities of or made available by the Listed Issuer

TransactionA

  1. Date of acquisition of or change in interest:
    13-Jan-2021
  2. Date on which Director/CEO became aware of the acquisition of, or change in, interest (if different from item 1 above, please specify the date
    13-Jan-2021
  3. Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or change in, interest
  4. Type of securities which are the subject of the transaction (more than one option may be chosen):

Ordinary voting shares/units of Listed Issuer

Other types of shares/units (excluding ordinary voting shares/units Rights/Options/Warrants over shares/units of Listed Issuer Debentures of Listed Issuer

Rights/Options over debentures of Listed Issuer

Contracts over shares of the Listed Issuer which Director/CEO is a party to, or under which he is

Participatory interests made available by Listed Issuer

Others (please specify

  1. Number of shares, units, rights, options, warrants, participatory interests and/or principal amount/value of debentures or contracts acquired or disposed of by Director/CEO:
    1,000,000
  2. Amount of consideration paid or received by Director/CEO (excluding brokerage and stamp duties
    -

7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest:

Acquisition of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals

Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities

Securities pursuant to rights issue

Securities via a placement

Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles

Disposal of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals

Other circumstances :

Acceptance of employee share options/share awards

Vesting of share awards

Exercise of employee share options

Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed Issuer

Corporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify

Others (please specify

8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Director/CEO before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below ( for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates

to ordinary voting shares of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures )

Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting shares/units

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of ordinary voting shares/units held:

540,000

79,364,000

79,904,000

As a percentage of total no. of ordinary

0.08

12.11

12.19

voting shares/units:

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of ordinary voting shares/units held:

540,000

78,364,000

78,904,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Interra Resources Limited published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 16:51:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
