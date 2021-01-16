Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Interra Resources Limited    5GI   SG1R37924805

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

(5GI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interra Resources : Notification of Substantial Shareholder (Form 3)

01/16/2021 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289)

FORM

SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

REGULATIONS 2012

3

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR SUBSTANTIAL

SHAREHOLDER(S)/UNITHOLDER(S) IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN

(Electronic Format)

Explanatory Notes

  1. Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing the notification form.
  2. This form is for a Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) to give notice under section 135, 136, 137, 137J (as applicable to sections 135, 136 and 137) or 137U (as applicable to sections 135, 136 and 137) of the Securities and Futures Act (the "SFA").
  3. This electronic Form 3 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s), must be completed by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) or a person duly authorised by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s).
  4. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").
  5. Where a transaction results in similar notifiable obligations on the part of more than one Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder, all of these Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders may give notice using the same notification form.
  6. A single form may be used by a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of becoming aware of the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.
  7. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 11 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.
  8. Except for item 5 of Part II and item 1 of Part IV, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.
  9. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.
  10. In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to -
    1. a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
    2. a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange,such listing being a primary listing;

Import XML

Export XML

  1. a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
  2. a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or
  3. a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or

all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").

11. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 7 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").

Import XML

Export XML

Part I - General

1. Name of Listed Issuer:

Interra Resources Ltd.

2. Type of Listed Issuer:

Company/Corporation

Registered/Recognised Business Trust

Real Estate Investment Trust

3. Is more than one Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder giving notice in this form?

No (Please proceed to complete Part II)

Yes (Please proceed to complete Parts III & IV)

4. Date of notification to Listed Issuer:

15-Jan-2021

Save as FINAL

Save as DRAFT

FORM 3/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 3 of 11

Delete This Part III Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

Part III - Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) Details

[To be used for multiple Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders to give notice]

Substantial Shareholder/UnitholderA

1. Name of Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder:

PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk

2. Is Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder a fund manager or a person whose interest in the securities of the Listed Issuer are held solely through fund manager(s)?

Yes

No

3. Notification in respect of:

Becoming a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder

  1. Date of acquisition of or change in interest:
    13-Jan-2021
  2. Date on which Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder became aware of the acquisition of, or the change in, interest (if different from item 4 above, please specify the date):
    13-Jan-2021
  3. Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or the change in, interest):

7. Quantum of total voting shares/units (including voting shares/units underlying rights/options/warrants/convertible debentures {conversion price known}) held by Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder before and after the transaction:

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of voting shares/units held and/or

79,364,000

0

79,364,000

underlying the

rights/options/warrants/convertible debentures:

As a percentage of total no. of voting

12.11

0

12.11

shares/units:

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of voting shares/units held and/or

78,364,000

0

78,364,000

underlying the rights/options/warrants/

convertible debentures :

As a percentage of total no. of voting

11.95

0

11.95

shares/units:

Save as FINAL

Save as DRAFT

FORM 3/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 4 of 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Interra Resources Limited published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 16:51:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
11:52aINTERRA RESOURCES : Notification Form for Director (Form 1)
PU
11:52aINTERRA RESOURCES : Notification of Substantial Shareholder (Form 3)
PU
01/04INTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - CHK 1221 Completed as an Oil Produ..
PU
2020INTERRA RESOURCES : Myanmar Drilling Update - Drilling Commencement of CHK 1221
PU
2020INTERRA RESOURCES : Use of Proceeds from the Placement completed on 9 June 2020
PU
2020INTERRA RESOURCES : Quarterly Update pursuant to Rule 1313(2) 3Q 2020
PU
2020INTERRA RESOURCES : Use of Proceeds from the Placement completed on 9 June 2020
PU
2020INTERRA RESOURCES : Use of Proceeds from the Placement completed on 9 June 2020
PU
2020INTERRA RESOURCES : Use of Proceeds from the Placement completed on 9 June 2020
PU
2020INTERRA RESOURCES : Use of Proceeds from the Placement completed on 8 June 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15,7 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,48 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -104x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 23,2 M 23,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Interra Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Han Liong Tjia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edwin Soeryadjaya Non-Executive Chairman
Sugi Handoko Vice President-Operations
Say Tain Foo Chief Financial Officer
Frank Overall Hollinger Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED9.30%23
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.83%48 186
CNOOC LIMITED12.67%46 585
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.69%34 530
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.04%29 231
ECOPETROL S.A.7.80%28 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ