Interra Resources : Operations Update in Respect of Political Developments in Myanmar

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Company Registration No. 197300166Z

SGX ANNOUNCEMENT

Trading Code: 5GI

8 February 2021

OPERATIONS UPDATE IN RESPECT OF POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN

MYANMAR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Interra Resources Limited (the "Company") refers to the ongoing political developments in Myanmar, first reported on 1 February 2021, regarding, inter alia, the detention of Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, the State Counsellor of Myanmar and other top government leaders in Myanmar, and the developments in relation thereto.

The Company has been informed by its field operations in Myanmar that, as a result of the ongoing demonstrations that are taking place in Myanmar, there may be labour disruptions at the Company's field operations at the Chauk and Yenangyaung fields.

The Company has asked for a trading halt of its stock, pending further clarification of the situation on the ground at the fields.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take, should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers before taking any action in relation to their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED

Marcel Tjia

Chief Executive Officer

About Interra

Interra Resources Limited, a Singapore-incorporated company listed on SGX Mainboard, is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production (E&P). Our E&P activities include petroleum production, field development and exploration. We are positioning ourselves to become a leading regional independent producer of petroleum.

