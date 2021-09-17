Interra Resources : Response to Queries on the Unaudited Results for 1H2021

INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED Company Registration No. 197300166Z SGX ANNOUNCEMENT Trading Code: 5GI 17 September 2021 RESPONSE TO QUERIES ON THE UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 ("1HFY21") The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Interra Resources Limited (the "Company") refers to the queries received from the Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") on 15 September 2021 regarding the Company's unaudited results for 1HFY21, and would like to respond as follows: Query 1 In respect of the Group's non-current Other receivables of US$4.6mil as at 30 June 2021, please disclose the following:- The breakdown and nature of non-current other receivables; and The Board's assessment on the recoverability of the non-current other receivables. Response The Company had previously on 15 March 2021 addressed similar questions raised by SGX RegCo on 11 March 2021 regarding the Company's unaudited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020"). (a) Breakdown and nature of non-current other receivables Non-current other receivables 1HFY21 US$'000 Loan to non-related parties: (a) PT Mentari Abdi Nusa ("MAN") - Advance for working capital 2,424 - Accrued interest receivable 784 3,208 (b) PT Energy Alam Mandiri ("EAM") - Advance for working capital 1,075 - Accrued interest receivable 349 1,424 Total 4,632 The loans to MAN and EAM were used to finance the working capital of the Kuala Pambuang production sharing contract ("KP PSC") operations held by the Company's subsidiary, PT Mentari Pambuang Internasional ("MPI"). MAN and EAM were the original shareholders of MPI. MPI entered into the KP PSC dated 19 December 2011 with Badan Pelaksana Kegiatan Usaha Hulu Minyak Dan Gas Bumi (BPMIGAS) as the contractor to explore and exploit the oil and gas concession over the Kuala Pambuang Block in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. In Interra Resources Limited 1 Grange Road #05-04 Orchard Building Singapore 239693 Tel (65) 6732 1711 Fax (65) 6738 1170 www.interraresources.com

Response to Queries on the Unaudited Results for 1HFY21 Page 2 of 6 conjunction with the Company's acquisition of its majority stake in MPI, the Company also agreed to provide the loans which were made pursuant to various shareholders loan agreements between the Company's subsidiaries, MAN and EAM. Under the shareholders loan agreements, the Company's subsidiaries have agreed to provide these loans to MAN and EAM to be used as their share of the working capital required for the KP PSC operation. The loans were given at commercial interest rates. It is a usual "market practice" in Indonesia for a new shareholder farming into an existing oil and gas block to provide loans to the existing shareholders to be used as working capital for the oil and gas block during the exploration period. Under the loan agreements, these loans will be recovered either through revenue from future production derived from the KP PSC operations, or a potential sale of the shares held by MAN and EAM in MPI which holds the KP PSC, to the Company. (b) Board's assessment on the recoverability of non-current other receivables The Board has assessed the expected credit losses of other receivables from MAN and EAM based on the requirement of SFRS(I) 9 - Financial Instruments and is of the view that there has been no significant change in the credit risk which indicates there will be default in payment by MAN and EAM. Accordingly, no loss allowance needs to be provided for. As these receivables may be recovered either through the future revenue of the KP PSC operations or from a sale of the shares of MPI that are held by MAN and EAM, which holds the KP PSC, the Board has also considered the impairment assessment of capitalised exploration and evaluation costs of KP PSC. Additionally, the Company is in the midst of finalising separate supplemental agreements to the shareholders loan agreements, to provide that MAN and EAM are to transfer all the shares that they respectively hold in MPI to the Company if they default on the repayment of these loans. The Board has also considered ongoing preliminary discussions with potential buyers/investors who have expressed an interest in acquiring the entire/partial interest in KP PSC. If such a sale takes place, these loans will be recovered from the sale proceeds of the shares in MPI that are held by MAN and EAM. As at 30 June 2021, the Company owes MAN the sum of US$1.0mil (see response to query 6 below) being cost incurred in obtaining the KP PSC. If MAN defaults in the repayment of the loan to the Company, this sum will be offset against the outstanding loan amount due from MAN.

Response to Queries on the Unaudited Results for 1HFY21 Page 3 of 6 Query 2 Please provide information on the Group's inventory turnover days. Response The Group has no trading inventories and thus inventory turnover days is not relevant. The Group's inventories as tabulated below comprised consumable stocks such as tubing, casing, well heads, chemicals, tools and spare parts required for drilling, oil wells and field maintenance. Inventories 1HFY21 US$'000 Inventories - consumable stocks 3,467 Query 3 Please provide an explanation for the Group's significant income tax liabilities when the Company recorded a loss for the financial period. Response The Group's income tax liabilities as tabulated below were mainly from its Myanmar operations. Under the Improved Petroleum Recovery Contracts ("IPRCs") between the Group and Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise ("MOGE"), the Group's revenue comprises cost recovery entitlement and profit oil entitlement. The profit oil entitlement is subject to Myanmar tax rate of 25% without deductions against expenses, whereas the cost recovery entitlement is not subject to tax. Therefore, there will be tax liabilities as long as revenue is recognised even if losses are recorded. Current income tax liabilities 1HFY21 US$'000 Singapore tax 8 Foreign tax - Indonesia other entities 4 Foreign tax - Myanmar operations 162 Total 174 Query 4 Please disclose a breakdown of current trade and other payables amounting to US$4.2mil as at 30 June 2021. For other payables, please disclose the aging and nature of these other payables, the identity of the counterparties and whether the counterparties are related parties.

Response to Queries on the Unaudited Results for 1HFY21 Page 4 of 6 Response Current trade and other payables 1HFY21 US$'000 Trade payables - non-related parties 972 Trade payable - related party 270 1,242 Accrued expenses 616 Provision for electricity charges 261 Provision for training levy 353 Provision for community social responsibility 53 Provision for research and development costs 305 Provision for land tax of KP PSC 315 Provision for salary and employee benefits 102 2,005 Other payables - non-related parties 752 Other payable - related party 201 953 Total 4,200 Current other payables 1HFY21 US$'000 MOGE electricity charges - non-related party 615 Various suppliers - non-related parties 137 NPOI - related party 201 Total 953 Aging analysis for current other payables 1HFY21 excluding provisions US$'000 Less than 1 year 953 Total 953 Current other payable - related party was the advance cash call received from the Myanmar joint venture partner, North Petrol Operating Inc. ("NPOI") for the month of June 2021. The amount was subsequently utilised for the Myanmar operations.

Response to Queries on the Unaudited Results for 1HFY21 Page 5 of 6 Query 5 Please provide the reason(s) for the significant trade and other payables of US$4.2mil when the Group recorded cash and cash equivalents of US$5.2mil. Response The current trade and other payables of US$4.2mil were mainly from the Myanmar operations which amounted to US$3.8mil. As announced on 9 February 2021, the field operations in Myanmar were temporarily suspended due to civil disobedience movement. Field operations subsequently resumed as announced on 16 July 2021. During the period of disruption, the Group was unable to process bank transactions and thus payment to vendors were delayed. The Group recorded a cash and cash equivalents of US$5.2mil, of which the Myanmar operations generated cash inflow of US$2.0mil during 1HFY21. Query 6 Please disclose the breakdown and nature of non-current other payables of US$1.3mil. Response Non-current other payables 1HFY21 US$'000 Other payable - non-related party 936 Other payable - related party 390 Total 1,326 Non-current other payable - non-related party was the remaining consideration payable to MAN for the participating rights of PSC KP which amounted to US$1.0mil (see response to query 1 above). The amount was re-measured at FY2020 was based on the extension agreement signed with MAN for extending settlement without interest until 31 December 2022. The amount was at amortised cost of US$0.9mil as at 1HFY21. Non-current other payable - related party was advance received from NPOI. The amount was unsecured and interest-free. By Order of the Board of Directors of INTERRA RESOURCES LIMITED Marcel Tjia Chief Executive Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.