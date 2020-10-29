Igor Makovskiy: Rosseti Centre will promote the practical application of domestic developments in the power grid

29 October 2020

At Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, under the leadership of General Director of the Company Igor Makovskiy, a meeting was held with the participation of representatives of the management of NPK Avtopribor LLC and the Ivanovo State Power Engineering University (ISPU). In the videoconference mode, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of application in the industry of fundamentally new electrical equipment - transformers with amorphous steel core.

Amorphous materials have a number of fundamental advantages over electrical steel. They have a liquid microstructure, which determines their much higher corrosion resistance, unique magnetic and acoustic properties. Due to the absence of boundaries between the regions, there are no structural defects in them.

NPK Avtopribor LLC is the largest research and production complex in Russia, specializing in the manufacture of electrical equipment and devices for a wide range of applications. The company has an amorphous steel casting line at its disposal and plans to use it for the manufacture of electrical products. These are transformers with an amorphous steel core.

Their main advantage is 4 or more times lower idle speed losses of equipment. The unique design of the transformer allows for simplified maintenance during operation, which significantly increases the economic efficiency of the product. Similar developments have already proven themselves well in the West, in China, Japan, and India. Now it is possible to produce them in Russia.

The co-developer of the new electrical equipment is the Ivanovo State Power Engineering University (ISPU), which has competencies in the development of instrument transformers and general-purpose transformers, research in the field of measuring current and voltage transformers, where amorphous steel can be used. In addition, the university can become the basis for studying the characteristics of new equipment and in the future transfer the results of these tests to the certification commission of Rosseti's Group of Companies. To this end, ISPU has its own high-tech site - the 'Digital Substation' Research and Education Centre (test site).

Last year, Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region supported the university in the reconstruction of the substation laboratories. In the future, it is planned to expand the functionality of the site in the direction of researching power equipment. The parties agreed on a larger and closer cooperation in this area. It concerns, in particular, the further development of the new transformer project.

'We are interested in the initiatives of our colleagues from NPK Avtopribor and, in particular, in plans to develop the production of electrical equipment using amorphous steel. We closely follow the technologies and competencies in this area and consider them relevant for the power grid complex. The experimental product of NPK Avtopribor is being tested at our specialized university. We are ready to act as its long-term anchor customer if the conditions in terms of their quality and reliability are met,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.