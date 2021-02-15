Log in
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
Igor Makovskiy: “Our employees are the main asset of the company!”

02/15/2021 | 02:01am EST
15 February 2021

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of 'Rosseti Centre' - the managing organization of 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region', presented corporate awards to structural divisions and employees of the companies that achieved high results in 2020. The award ceremony was held within the framework of the Collegium of 'Rosseti Centre' and 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region' in Nizhny Novgorod.

According to the overall performance in 2020, the best branch was 'Belgorodenergo'. The second and third places were taken by the 'Kalugaenergo' and 'Voronezhenergo' branches.

In addition, the Belgorod branch, as well as the 'Marienergo' branch, were noted for their effective work to reduce losses.

Dmitry Zhukov, Head of the Office of General Director of 'Rosseti Centre', was awarded the honorary badge of PJSC 'Rosseti' 'For contribution to the development of the electric grid complex' II degree for ensuring effective interaction and coordination of the work of responsible employees of the energy company and executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

For the high level of organization and the outstripping pace of construction of new facilities, a low level of failures, as well as a high level of development of production in 2020, Director of the 'Belgorodenergo' branch Sergey Demidov, Director of 'Voronezhenergo' Vyacheslav Antonov, Director of 'Kalugaenergo' Dmitry Fedorov were awarded certificates of honour of PJSC 'Rosseti'.

Also, heads of three best Digital Distribution Zones of the companies were awarded certificates of honour for achieving high production indicators and improving the efficiency of energy supply to consumers at the end of 2020: Alexander Dedov (Novousmansky Distribution Zone of 'Voronezhenergo'), Sergey Kochakov (Semenovsky Distribution Zone of 'Marienergo'), Dmitry Khudyak (Kondrovsky Distribution Zone of 'Kalugaenergo').

'Our employees are the main asset of the company. A strong, close-knit, professional team, proven by deeds and time, works at 'Rosseti Centre' and 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region'. Once again, I want to thank in your person our entire team of many thousands for the achievements and highly professional results. I am sure that we are able to cope with any challenges and tasks that the companies face,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of 'Rosseti Centre' - the managing organization of 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region'.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
