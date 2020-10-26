Log in
Igor Makovskiy: “Power supply of medical institutions is under special control of power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region”

10/26/2020 | 03:50am EDT
23 October 2020

⁠Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region took special control over the provision of reliable power supply to healthcare facilities in regions of their service area (20 constituent entities of the Russian Federation). Pavel Livinskiy, Director General of Rosseti's Group, pointed out the importance of keeping the power supply to medical institutions under special control in the current unfavourable epidemiological situation. All structural units of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region strictly comply with the instructions of the head of the group of companies.

In the last week alone, the number of hospitals accepting patients with COVID-19 in the regions of operation of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region grew up from 162 to 173. 85 repurposed medical institutions receive electricity from grids of the companies, and another 88 are served by third-party grid companies.

According to the regional headquarters, the maximum number of specialized beds from the beginning of the pandemic was prepared in October. The power engineers from Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region provided 69 backup sources of electricity with a total capacity of 6.23 MW to 65 hospitals.

During the period from April to October, 123 trainings were held at Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region on prompt restoration of power supply to healthcare facilities, 112 inspections of the technical condition of equipment and emergency control gear, the availability of an emergency stock of materials, and the readiness for operation of reserve sources of the power supply system were performed.

Particular attention is paid to the readiness of personnel to eliminate emergencies with a minimum recovery time for power supply to consumers. The company has formed 904 first responding crews and 169 emergency recovery crews with increased mobility. The crews are equipped with the necessary tools, devices, specialized vehicles overalls. To ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in emergency situations, 2,002 standby power supply sources with a total capacity of 64.7 MW were prepared. The standby power supply sources are in constant availability and, if necessary, can be used in any territory. Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region also have 6 mobile substations with a capacity of 25 MVA.

'We continue to do our best to provide the necessary capacities for healthcare institutions in the regions. We control the situation both with existing medical institutions and newly equipped ones during a difficult epidemiological situation. Uninterrupted power supply of socially significant facilities is our contribution to this difficult confrontation with the pandemic,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 07:49:00 UTC

