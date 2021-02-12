Log in
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, MRKC

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
Igor Makovskiy: ‘We are fundamentally changing the approach to working with consumers'

02/12/2021 | 02:34am EST
12 February 2021

The Collegium of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region is being held in Nizhny Novgorod. The traditional, already fifth in a row, event is attended by heads of executive bodies of the Companies, directors of branches of 20 regions of presence of the companies and their subsidiaries, heads of digital Distribution Zones, as well as representatives of structural divisions of the branches responsible for development of additional services.

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, addressed the participants of the Collegium with an opening speech. The head of the energy companies summed up the results of the work of the Companies in the past year and outlined key priorities for 2021. Igor Makovskiy stressed that, starting in spring, when the pandemic was announced, the companies worked in the anti-crisis management mode. On the territory of all 20 regions where the companies are present, the load landscape and the structure of productive supply have changed significantly due to the downtime of large industrial enterprises.

'Thanks to meticulous monitoring of the situation, prompt response to external changes through adjusting the parameters of the operating budget, we managed to maintain financial stability and end the year with decent indicators, exceeding the results of 2019,' stressed Igor Makovskiy.

General Director noted that Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region have fulfilled their strategic objectives to reduce losses, increase non-tariff revenue and improve labour productivity. Preparation for winter was carried out in a timely manner and in full, production programs were executed. Separately, Igor Makovskiy dwelled on the results of work in the field of additional services. In 2020, the aggregate revenue of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region from additional services amounted to more than 3.5 billion rubles. The key target for 2021 will be to significantly increase revenue from market services.

'We declare 2021 the Year of the Client! We are committed to fundamentally changing the way we interact with our consumers. All these goals and objectives are included in the program for the development of additional services and services of our Companies. The new energy sector should definitely be customer centric,' stressed General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.

Improvement of channels and feedback mechanisms will continue, including through the accelerated development of interactive services and digitalization of the power grid complex.

As part of the Collegium, a tour to digital facilities of the Nizhnovenergo branch was organized - the 110 kV Vyezdnoye substation and the Arzamas city control centre. Also, the participants of the event examined the Shukhov Tower on the Oka - the world's only hyperboloid multisectional transmission line pole, the reconstruction of which was carried out at the initiative of Rosseti's group of companies.



IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
