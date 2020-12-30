Log in
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, MRKC

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 12/29
0.3952 RUB   +0.97%
03:50aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE : Congratulations from Igor V. Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region on Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!
12/29INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE : In the year of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Airborne Forces, Rosseti opened in Ryazan a power transmission pole, stylized as the symbols of the Airborne Forces
12/29INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE : A new world and Russian record “The world's first power transmission pole in the form of the emblem of the Russian Airborne Forces” was registered in Ryazan
Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Congratulations from Igor V. Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region on Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!

12/30/2020 | 03:50am EST
29 December 2020

Dear friends!
Please accept my sincere congratulations on the upcoming New Year and Merry Christmas!
New Year is a holiday that connects the past, present and future, bright dreams and new goals!
In this difficult year, we have had to solve the most difficult problems more than once. We coped with them and got a new useful experience.

Our team of professionals has become even stronger and more friendly! At the first call, we are ready to help each other, to provide support not only to colleagues in the production shop, but also to everyone who needs it.

Confirmation of this is the thousands of grateful residents who were taken care of by the volunteers of the 'League of Good' volunteer movement.

Thanks to the power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, the life of the regions is changing before our very eyes. The cities are now lighter and safer, and our stylized poles have become real visiting cards of the regions.

We are looking forward to the new year with confidence and joy! May it give us all happiness, be calm, bring many pleasant and bright moments in personal and social life!

The future depends on efforts of each person, on his initiative, effective work, and interest in the overall result.

I express my deep appreciation and gratitude to all colleagues for the creative everyday work and indifference to the fate of the enterprise!

May 2021 enter every home, every family with peace, kindness and love, justify all your innermost dreams and expectations! I sincerely wish you good health, peace of mind, loyal friends, attention of loved ones and all the best!


IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:48:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 338 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 225 M 226 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,34 RUB
Last Close Price 0,40 RUB
Spread / Highest target -8,91%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maxim Mikhailovich Saukh Non-Executive Director
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexey Igorevich Pavlov Non-Executive Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,24.67%226
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-8.08%7 581
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-4.27%6 542
ENEVA S.A.35.13%3 605
UNIPRO0.40%2 379
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-3.59%2 036
