Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Congratulations from Igor V. Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region on Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!

2 January 2021

Dear friends!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the upcoming New Year and Merry Christmas!

New Year is a holiday that connects the past, present and future, bright dreams and new goals!

In this difficult year, we have had to solve the most difficult problems more than once. We coped with them and got a new useful experience.

Our team of professionals has become even stronger and more friendly! At the first call, we are ready to help each other, to provide support not only to colleagues in the production shop, but also to everyone who needs it.

Confirmation of this is the thousands of grateful residents who were taken care of by the volunteers of the 'League of Good' volunteer movement.

Thanks to the power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, the life of the regions is changing before our very eyes. The cities are now lighter and safer, and our stylized poles have become real visiting cards of the regions.

We are looking forward to the new year with confidence and joy! May it give us all happiness, be calm, bring many pleasant and bright moments in personal and social life!

The future depends on efforts of each person, on his initiative, effective work, and interest in the overall result.

I express my deep appreciation and gratitude to all colleagues for the creative everyday work and indifference to the fate of the enterprise!

May 2021 enter every home, every family with peace, kindness and love, justify all your innermost dreams and expectations! I sincerely wish you good health, peace of mind, loyal friends, attention of loved ones and all the best!