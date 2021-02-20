Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Congratulations of General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region on Defender of the Fatherland Day

20 February 2021

Dear friends!

I cordially congratulate you on the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day!

23 February is a holiday of courage, military valour and selfless service to the interests of our Motherland!

Today we are honouring those who stand guard over the country's security, ensuring the inviolability of its borders, the possibility of its calm and confident development.

We pay tribute to everyone who, through peaceful, creative work, strengthens the economic independence, defense, industrial and intellectual power of the Russian State, its position and authority throughout the world.

Patriotism, responsibility, dedication - these qualities distinguish workers of our industry.

Employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region not only guard the energy security of 20 regions of the country, but also cherish the memory of their predecessors, who wrote glorious pages in the history of the domestic electric power industry.

On this festive day, I congratulate everyone who served and continues to serve, as well as those who have already given their sacred military duty to the Motherland, but at the first call they are ready to stand up for its defense!

Peace, goodness to you and your loved ones!