Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Employees of “Rosseti Centre - Smolenskenergo” mobilized due to bad weather

2 January 2021

Due to the predicted deterioration of weather conditions: temperature transition through zero, heavy rainfall in the form of wet snow, increased southwestern wind with gusts of up to 15 metres per second, the branch 'Rosseti Centre - Smolenskenergo' introduced a high alert mode.

172 crews, 630 production personnel, 275 specialized vehicles of the branch are ready to perform possible emergency recovery work.

100 mobile diesel generator sets with a total capacity of about 2.44 MW are ready, if necessary, to provide backup power supply to socially significant facilities.

The power engineers are in constant communication with the authorities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Smolensk region, the Public Safety Answering Point, and other territorial grid companies.

You can report power outages and noticed damage to power facilities by calling the single toll-free number of the contact centre #Rosseti at 8-800-220-0-220