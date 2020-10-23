Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre,    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : General Director of Rosseti Centre Igor Makovskiy had a working visit to the Tver region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:45am EDT
22 October 2020

As part of the trip, the head of the company checked the readiness of the Tver branch of Rosseti Centre for the upcoming winter maximum temperature season - the most crucial period for power engineers, and also inspected the work on bringing the production bases of the Distribution Zones into compliance.

This year, in spite of the restrictions imposed due to the epidemiological situation, the power engineers of the branch carried out in full and on time all the measures of the repair and investment programs. They repaired 2,158 poles of power lines of all voltage classes. Overhaul of 43 overhead lines of 35-110 kV was carried out: to increase the stability of the grid complex to adverse weather events, enhance the fire and electrical safety of power equipment, replacement of insulation, repair and straightening of anchor and reinforced concrete poles of power lines was performed. They overhauled 588 transformer substations with a capacity of 6-10/0.4 kV. The repair of equipment for 23 power supply centres of 35-110 kV was completed.

'Today 'Rosseti Centre Tverenergo' is ready for any weather disasters, for any technological events that may occur in the region's power system. It is also evidenced by the fact that our professional emergency rescue unit of the branch participated in the All-Russian headquarters training in civil defense, which took place under the leadership of the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Evgeny N. Zinichev in the Tver region. Our crews demonstrated their skills - a conditional technological violation was eliminated within 9 minutes! It is clear that this was a training exercise, a demonstration of our competence, but the very fact speaks of the level of professionalism of our employees and the readiness of the staff to operate through the autumn-winter period,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre.

On the eve of the autumn-winter period, in case of the need to carry out emergency recovery work in extreme weather conditions, the branch has prepared vehicles, lifting and transport equipment and mechanisms. Tverenergo's motor transport facilities include crane-boring machines, truck cranes, hydraulic lifts, bulldozers, snow and swamp-going vehicles and tractors with a total of 896 units. In addition, this year, the company's transport fleet has been replenished with 83 specialized vehicles - these are UAZ vehicles used to deliver crews and equipment to the place of recovery activities, which can move in difficult road conditions.

When visiting the Kalininsky Distribution Zone, Igor Makovskiy assessed the branch's implementation of a comprehensive program to bring buildings and structures of production bases in Distribution Zones into compliance with the standard. The head of the company emphasized the importance of creating favourable and comfortable working conditions for employees to improve production culture, as well as control the safety of personnel and consumers, including during a difficult epidemiological situation.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:44:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,
02:45aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : General Director of Rosseti Centre Igor M..
PU
10/21IGOR MAKOVSKIY : trade unions are our reliable support!
PU
10/21INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Rosseti started implementing a smart ligh..
PU
08/14INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Power engineers of “Rosseti Centre ..
PU
08/13INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Smolenskenergo implements the “Digi..
PU
08/12INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : More than 12,000 residents applied for se..
PU
08/11INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Tverenergo's specialists recorded 338 fac..
PU
08/07IGOR MAKOVSKIY : “Loyalty to customers, development of new products and se..
PU
08/06INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Smolensk power engineers restored in 2020..
PU
08/06INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : The mobile inspection control group of th..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 322 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,81%
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,30 RUB
Last Close Price 0,30 RUB
Spread / Highest target 2,92%
Spread / Average Target -2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,04%
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maxim Mikhailovich Saukh Non-Executive Director
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexey Igorevich Pavlov Non-Executive Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,-4.98%166
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-7.32%7 444
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-13.25%5 998
ENEVA S.A.16.16%2 853
UNIPRO-3.53%2 201
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-8.38%1 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group