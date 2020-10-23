Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : General Director of Rosseti Centre Igor Makovskiy had a working visit to the Tver region

22 October 2020

As part of the trip, the head of the company checked the readiness of the Tver branch of Rosseti Centre for the upcoming winter maximum temperature season - the most crucial period for power engineers, and also inspected the work on bringing the production bases of the Distribution Zones into compliance.

This year, in spite of the restrictions imposed due to the epidemiological situation, the power engineers of the branch carried out in full and on time all the measures of the repair and investment programs. They repaired 2,158 poles of power lines of all voltage classes. Overhaul of 43 overhead lines of 35-110 kV was carried out: to increase the stability of the grid complex to adverse weather events, enhance the fire and electrical safety of power equipment, replacement of insulation, repair and straightening of anchor and reinforced concrete poles of power lines was performed. They overhauled 588 transformer substations with a capacity of 6-10/0.4 kV. The repair of equipment for 23 power supply centres of 35-110 kV was completed.

'Today 'Rosseti Centre Tverenergo' is ready for any weather disasters, for any technological events that may occur in the region's power system. It is also evidenced by the fact that our professional emergency rescue unit of the branch participated in the All-Russian headquarters training in civil defense, which took place under the leadership of the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Evgeny N. Zinichev in the Tver region. Our crews demonstrated their skills - a conditional technological violation was eliminated within 9 minutes! It is clear that this was a training exercise, a demonstration of our competence, but the very fact speaks of the level of professionalism of our employees and the readiness of the staff to operate through the autumn-winter period,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre.

On the eve of the autumn-winter period, in case of the need to carry out emergency recovery work in extreme weather conditions, the branch has prepared vehicles, lifting and transport equipment and mechanisms. Tverenergo's motor transport facilities include crane-boring machines, truck cranes, hydraulic lifts, bulldozers, snow and swamp-going vehicles and tractors with a total of 896 units. In addition, this year, the company's transport fleet has been replenished with 83 specialized vehicles - these are UAZ vehicles used to deliver crews and equipment to the place of recovery activities, which can move in difficult road conditions.

When visiting the Kalininsky Distribution Zone, Igor Makovskiy assessed the branch's implementation of a comprehensive program to bring buildings and structures of production bases in Distribution Zones into compliance with the standard. The head of the company emphasized the importance of creating favourable and comfortable working conditions for employees to improve production culture, as well as control the safety of personnel and consumers, including during a difficult epidemiological situation.