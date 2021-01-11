Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Igor Makovskiy chaired a meeting of the Headquarters of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region to ensure reliable operation of the power grid complex during the New Year holidays

3 January 2021

Now the high alert mode due to bad weather operates in 3 regions of the service area of the companies: in the Kaluga, Smolensk and Tver regions.

In the regions, precipitation is observed in the form of wet snow and freezing rain with temperature fluctuations around zero. According to weather forecasters, similar weather conditions will persist in the next day.

Employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region were mobilized in advance and were ready to eliminate possible technological violations. The power engineers are in constant contact with the authorities, regional departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the Public Safety Answering Point, and other territorial grid companies.

According to the Main Analytical Centre, the operational situation in the service areas where the companies are present is satisfactory.

Among the territories most affected by the bad weather are the Vesyegonsky and Maksatikhinsky districts of the Tver region.

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, set the task for the branches' directors to strengthen control over the response to possible technological violations in all Distribution Zones, promptly respond to calls, regularly inform heads of municipalities about the operational situation.

A total of 2,676 crews, 10,735 production personnel, and 34,305 specialized vehicles are ready to perform possible emergency recovery work in all regions where Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region are present. Also, if necessary, mobile diesel generator sets will be used to provide backup power supply to socially significant facilities.

The work of the companies' contact centre has been strengthened and temporary information centres have been put into operation. You can report power outages and noticed damages to power facilities by calling the single toll-free number at 8-800-220-0-220.