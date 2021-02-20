Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre,    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Igor Makovskiy discussed the development of the “Digital Distribution Zone” project on the territory of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol

02/20/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
20 February 2021

General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Igor Makovskiy, as part of the exchange of experience, visited the Saki Distribution Zone of the State Unitary Enterprise Krymenergo. Together with the Minister of Fuel and Energy of the Republic of Crimea Yevgeny Rukovishnikov, the head of the 'Energinet' working group of the National Technological Initiative Oleg Grinko and representatives of the 'Tavrida Electric' company, he got acquainted with the results of work on the implementation of high-tech control and monitoring components at the facility site.

The Saki Distribution Zone is a pilot site for the implementation of the 'Digital Distribution Zone' project of the Energynet National Technology Initiative in the Republic of Crimea. At the moment, the Distribution Zone has reconstructed outgoing bays of supply centres of a 35 kV substation, telemechanics systems, modernized the dispatch centre and implemented a system for energy monitoring and control of reliability indicators. In addition, the Saki Distribution Zone is a training ground for the Department of Intelligent Power Supply Grids, created on the basis of Sevastopol State University in cooperation with Energinet.

Igor Makovskiy, Oleg Grinko, as well as the deputy head of the Energinet working group Alexey Chaly discussed the prospects for further application of innovative technologies in power grids of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol with Rector of Sevastopol State University Vladimir Nechaev and representatives of the specialized department of the university. General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region spoke about the experience of modernizing Distribution Zones in the Central and Volga Federal Districts. Today, 26 Digital Distribution Zones have been created in 20 regions of the companies' presence, and 17 more facilities will be modernized by the end of the year. The meeting participants paid special attention to the training of highly qualified specialists for the industry.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 07:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,
06:32aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Congratulations of General Director of Ro..
PU
02:08aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy discussed the development ..
PU
02/18INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy presented to First Deputy ..
PU
02/15IGOR MAKOVSKIY : “Our employees are the main asset of the company!”
PU
02/12IGOR MAKOVSKIY : ‘We are fundamentally changing the approach to working wi..
PU
02/10INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Employees of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti C..
PU
02/05INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy hosted the headquarters of..
PU
02/04INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Sergey Kulikov and Igor Makovskiy discuss..
PU
02/01INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Governor of the Kostroma Region Sergey Si..
PU
02/01INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy discussed with Vladimir Si..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 278 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,08%
Capitalization 221 M 222 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,40 RUB
Last Close Price 0,39 RUB
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,26%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Vitaly Yurievich Zarkhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE,-3.43%222
ENEVA S.A.11.84%4 086
UNIPRO1.58%2 419
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED9.64%2 302
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED12.95%1 479
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI-12.48%1 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ