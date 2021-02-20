Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Igor Makovskiy discussed the development of the “Digital Distribution Zone” project on the territory of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol

20 February 2021

General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Igor Makovskiy, as part of the exchange of experience, visited the Saki Distribution Zone of the State Unitary Enterprise Krymenergo. Together with the Minister of Fuel and Energy of the Republic of Crimea Yevgeny Rukovishnikov, the head of the 'Energinet' working group of the National Technological Initiative Oleg Grinko and representatives of the 'Tavrida Electric' company, he got acquainted with the results of work on the implementation of high-tech control and monitoring components at the facility site.

The Saki Distribution Zone is a pilot site for the implementation of the 'Digital Distribution Zone' project of the Energynet National Technology Initiative in the Republic of Crimea. At the moment, the Distribution Zone has reconstructed outgoing bays of supply centres of a 35 kV substation, telemechanics systems, modernized the dispatch centre and implemented a system for energy monitoring and control of reliability indicators. In addition, the Saki Distribution Zone is a training ground for the Department of Intelligent Power Supply Grids, created on the basis of Sevastopol State University in cooperation with Energinet.

Igor Makovskiy, Oleg Grinko, as well as the deputy head of the Energinet working group Alexey Chaly discussed the prospects for further application of innovative technologies in power grids of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol with Rector of Sevastopol State University Vladimir Nechaev and representatives of the specialized department of the university. General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region spoke about the experience of modernizing Distribution Zones in the Central and Volga Federal Districts. Today, 26 Digital Distribution Zones have been created in 20 regions of the companies' presence, and 17 more facilities will be modernized by the end of the year. The meeting participants paid special attention to the training of highly qualified specialists for the industry.