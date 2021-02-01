Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Igor Makovskiy discussed with Vladimir Sipyagin and Vladimir Sedov the creation of new power facilities in Dobrograd of the Vladimir region

30 January 2021

General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, Igor Makovskiy, Governor of the Vladimir Region Vladimir Sipyagin and the founder of the city of Dobrograd, Vladimir Sedov, held a working meeting to discuss the development of the city's power grid. The parties paid special attention to the construction of new energy facilities that stimulate the socio-economic development of this territory.

Dobrograd is located in the Kovrovsky district of the Vladimir region of Russia. On its territory, a project is being implemented to create the first Russian 'smart' city, in which, thanks to modern technologies and an advanced urban planning, the most comfortable conditions are created for life, work and self-realization of a person.

At the beginning of 2020, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Igor Makovskiy and the founder of the city of Dobrograd Vladimir Sedov signed the Agreement, according to which the power company will create an electric grid infrastructure of a modern technological order on the territory of the settlement by 2025, with qualitatively new characteristics of reliability and manageability, efficiency and availability. It is, in particular, about the construction of new power facilities, the widespread implementation of intelligent metering devices, the development of outdoor lighting, architectural lighting of buildings and structures, 'smart' pedestrian crossings, energy storage systems and other innovative technologies.

During the working meeting, Igor Makovskiy, Vladimir Sipyagin and Vladimir Sedov discussed in detail the implementation of the roadmap of the Agreement. A decision was made to advance the implementation of a number of projects planned within the framework of it. In particular, they talked about the commissioning of new power facilities already in the first quarter of 2022.

'On the territory of the city of Dobrograd, we are working out and improving the reference model of the activity of the power grid organization, which is responsible for all issues of power supply. The creation of a power grid infrastructure of a higher level of reliability and quality is what makes the territory more attractive for both businesses and residents. This is a key task for our company, which we are successfully implementing,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.

The creation of a 'smart' power grid infrastructure for Dobrograd is not the only major project of the power engineers in the region. In 2018, Rosseti Centre and Volga Region and the Vladimir Region signed the Cooperation Agreement aimed at the long-term development of the region's power grid complex.