Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Orel power engineers are put on high alert due to bad weather

31 December 2020

According to weather forecasters, freezing rain is expected in the region on 1 January.

96 crews, 312 production personnel, 139 specialized vehicles of 'Rosseti Centre - Orelenergo' are ready to carry out possible emergency recovery work. If necessary, they will be involved in elimination of consequences of bad weather and prompt restoration of power supply.

48 mobile diesel generator sets with a total capacity of about 1.43 MW are available, if necessary, to provide backup power supply to socially important facilities.

The power engineers are in constant communication with the authorities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Orel region, the Public Safety Answering Point, and other territorial grid companies.

You can report power outages and noticed damage to power facilities by calling the single toll-free number of the contact centre #Rosseti at 8-800-220-0-220