Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Power engineers of 15 branches of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region were transferred to a special operating mode due to bad weat

24 December 2020

High alert regimes have been introduced in 15 regions of the Central and Volga Federal Districts due to the predicted worsening of weather conditions.

Strong wind with gusts up to 18 metres and snowfall are expected in the Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kostroma, Kursk, Lipetsk, Orel, Tambov, Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Yaroslavl and Tver regions.

1,390 emergency crews, 5,621 production personnel, 2,300 specialized vehicles of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region are ready to perform possible emergency recovery works. If necessary, they will be involved in the elimination of the consequences of bad weather and the prompt restoration of power supply.

377 mobile diesel generator sets with a total capacity of about 28.75 MW are ready, if necessary, to provide backup power supply to socially significant facilities.

You can report power outages and noticed damage to power facilities by calling the single toll-free number of the Contact Centre #Rosseti at 8-800-220-0-220 or through the portal светлаястрана.рф.