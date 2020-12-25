Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region continue enhanced monitoring of the functioning of power systems in 15 regi

24 December 2020

⁠Due to unfavourable weather conditions, high alert regimes have been introduced in 15 regions of the Central and Volga Federal Districts.

According to weather forecasters, on 25 December, with preservation until the end of the day and at night on 26 December, strong wind with gusts is expected in the Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Ivanovsk, Kostroma, Kursk, Lipetsk, Orel, Tambov, Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Yaroslavl and Tver regions up to 18 metres per second and snowfall.

The Main Analytical Centre of the companies carries out enhanced control over the reliability of energy supply to consumers in the regions of presence. Over the past night, no blackouts were recorded in the main grid.

1,390 emergency crews, 5,621 production personnel, 2,300 specialized vehicles of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region are ready to perform possible emergency recovery works. If necessary, they will be involved in the elimination of the consequences of bad weather and the prompt restoration of power supply.

377 mobile diesel generator sets with a total capacity of about 28.75 MW are ready, if necessary, to provide backup power supply to socially significant facilities.

You can report power outages and noticed damage to power facilities by calling the single toll-free number of the Contact Centre #Rosseti at 8-800-220-0-220