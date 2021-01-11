Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre : Power engineers of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region continue to intensify monitoring of power grids due to bad weather

2 January 2021

At the moment, the high alert mode operates in 4 regions of the companies' service area: in the Orel, Kaluga, Smolensk and Tver regions.

In the regions, precipitation is observed in the form of sleet and freezing rain and temperature fluctuations around zero degrees.

Power engineers were mobilized in advance. A total of 613 crews, 2,393 production personnel, 949 specialized vehicles of the branches are ready to perform emergency recovery work.

289 mobile diesel generator sets with a total capacity of about 11.6 MW, if necessary, will provide backup power supply to socially significant facilities.

The power engineers are in constant communication with the authorities, regional directorates of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the Public Safety Answering Point, and other territorial grid companies.

You can report power outages and noticed damage to power facilities by calling the single toll-free number of the contact centre #Rosseti at 8-800-220-0-220