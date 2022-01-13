Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : An employee of Belgorodenergo received a state award

13 January 2022

By Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 525 dated 10 September 2021, for services in the field of energy and many years of conscientious work, the honorary title "Honoured Power Engineer of the Russian Federation" was awarded to the electrician for testing and measurements of the 4th category of the Borisovsky Distribution Zone of the branch of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - Belgorodenergo Yury Solokha.

The honoured power engineer received the state award from the hands of First Deputy Governor of the Belgorod Region - Minister of Digital Development of the Region Evgeny Miroshnikov.

Yury Solokha has been working at Belgorodenergo for a quarter of a century. He started as an electrician for repair of switchgear equipment. Since 2008, he has been working as an electrician for operation of distribution grids of the Borisovsky Distribution Zone. On duty, he performs scheduled and post-emergency inspections of power lines and substations of 0.4-10 kV, tests and measures parameters of power equipment, locates faults. He is well acquainted with circuits of 0.4-6-10 kV power lines, their technical parameters and equipment layout, therefore he performs his work systematically and efficiently, which is especially important in emergency situations.

"Behind the reliable power supply to residents and enterprises of the regions is the difficult and selfless work of power engineers. Specialists such as Yury Solokha have been carrying a huge responsibility for many years, being a support and an example for the specialists around them, ready to come to the rescue at any time. Honoured power engineers are the pride of our team! Their professionalism, knowledge and experience serve as a reliable basis for the development of the electric grid complex," stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.