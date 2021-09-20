Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Athletes of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region won the competition of the Ministry of Energy among the fuel and energy companies

09/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19 September 2021

On 18 September, in Moscow, on the territory of the Alfa-Bitsa sports club, a competition in athletics was held among 12 companies of the fuel and energy complex with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation.

Rosseti's team of power engineers included employees of the Nizhnovenergo, Ryazanenergo, Kirovenergo, Ivenergo, Udmurtenergo branches.

Alexander Ivanov, an engineer of the service for operation of dispatch and technological control and information technologies of the Arzamassky section of a branch of Rosseti Centre and Volga region - Nizhnovenergo, took first place among men born in 1986-2003 in the 5 km race.

Among women in the category born before 1970 at a distance of 3 km, Natalya Nikolaeva, an accountant of the 1st category of the accounting sector of the accounting and tax accounting and reporting department of a branch of Rosseti Centre and Volga region - Ryazanenergo, won. The second place for women born in 1971-1985 was taken by Natalya Zhiltsova, a leading engineer of the section of prospective development, development and issuance of technical conditions of the office of grid connection and prospective development of Ivenergo, a branch of Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

'We support our employees in striving to improve their physical education skills, constantly create the most comfortable conditions for participation in intra-corporate and inter-industry competitions. Sports events help unite, feel like a part of a team with common goals and interests. It certainly helps in our daily work, which also requires solidarity and teamwork. I sincerely congratulate our athletes on their high achievements and wish them future victories,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
03:12aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Athletes of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Ce..
PU
09/16INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : An employee of Tulenergo won the All-Russ..
PU
09/15INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Yarenergo is recognized as the best enter..
PU
09/08INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : The ice hockey team of Rosseti Centre too..
PU
09/08INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy instructed to strengthen c..
PU
09/01INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the..
PU
08/31INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Multifunctional Information Technology Ce..
PU
08/31INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy took part in a meeting of ..
PU
08/30IGOR MAKOVSKIY : our goal is to make everyone be proud of their work at Rosseti ..
PU
08/26Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 394 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 237 M 237 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 RUB
Average target price 0,48 RUB
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadyevich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY1.69%237
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-4.99%13 589
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.8.54%8 288
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD31.56%8 165
ENEVA S.A.6.60%3 945
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED84.34%3 857