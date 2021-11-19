Log in
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
  Report
Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Igor Makovskiy put into operation high-tech power grid facilities and presented the Certificates of readiness for the autumn-winter period

11/19/2021 | 02:03am EST
18 November 2021

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, held a solemn ceremony for putting into operation the high-tech 35 kV "Mitrofanovka" substation in the Kantemirovsky district of the Voronezh region and three digital Distribution Zones - Zavyalovsky at Udmurtenergo, Tutaevsky at Yarenergo, and Gryazinsky at Lipetskenergo. The launch took place within the framework of a meeting on the results of preparation of the company's electric power facilities for the autumn-winter period.

Igor Makovskiy noted that modern technologies of remote control, protection and distributed automation, implemented at the power facilities, can significantly improve the reliability and quality of power supply to consumers by reducing the time of operational switching and reducing the time to eliminate emergency situations. In continuation of the event, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region presented heads of branches with the Certificates of readiness to work in the coming heating season.

The fact that all the branches have completed the preparatory measures in full and in strict accordance with the established deadlines, was announced by Director General of PJSC Rosseti Andrey Ryumin during the All-Russian meeting "On the preparation of electric power entities and housing and communal services for the heating season of 2021-2022", which was chaired by the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov and the Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation Irek Fayzullin.

"In many regions of service, winter has actually begun. The key task for companies of Rosseti's Group is to ensure the reliability of power supply in all weather conditions. Timely implementation of the repair program, the availability of equipment and personnel to promptly respond to emergency situations will provide the necessary conditions for the successful operation through the autumn-winter period," noted Andrey Ryumin.

Over 9.65 billion rubles were allocated for the implementation of the repair campaigns of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region - the main component of preparing the power grid complex for reliable operation in winter. Over 49 thousand km of 0.4-110 kV power lines and more than 13 thousand 10/0.4 kV transformer substations were repaired. Repair of 46 power transformers at 35-110 kV substations and more than 10 thousand switching devices was completed. More than 42 thousand hectares of routes along overhead power lines were cleared.

"Thanks to the high-quality and timely implementation of the repair program, as well as the reconstruction, modernization and new construction of power grid facilities, the company annually reduces not only the number of technological violations and the duration of liquidation, but also the risk of their occurrence. All the branches have prepared for the winter in full and at the proper level, which is the key to successfully passing the upcoming maximum load and contributes to an increase in the reliability of power supply to consumers in 20 regions," stressed Igor Makovskiy.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 07:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
