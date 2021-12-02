Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Integrated annual report of Rosseti Centre for 2020 - winner of two international competitions of annual reports

2 December 2021

The integrated annual report of Rosseti Centre for 2020 won two prestigious international competitions for annual reports: MarCom Awards, having won Gold in the "Utility" category, and LACP Vision Awards, having received a silver award in the Integrated Report category of the sector "Utilities - Electric".

The key objective of the annual report for 2020 was to comprehensively reflect the transformation and development of the Company in the face of external challenges, as well as to present the results in the field of sustainable development and increasing the social responsibility of business.

The 2020 Annual Report was prepared using the GRI Standards methodology and highlighting the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, the perimeter of the annual report includes significant topics identified with the participation of external and internal experts, including countering COVID-19, digital transformation, working with contractors, social support programs and others.

The MarCom Awards (International Competition for Marketing & Communication Professionals) honours excellence in marketing and communication. This competition dates back to 2004 and is one of the largest and most respected competitions in the world.

The Vision Awards competition has been held since 2001 by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) and aims to identify best PR practices and promote exemplary communications campaigns.

The high marks of the jury of the reputable competitions testify to the effectiveness of the work carried out to improve corporate governance and increase the transparency of the Company's business.

The integrated annual report of Rosseti Centre for 2020 can be found at the link: https://www.mrsk-1.ru/upload/documents/MRSC_C_AR_20_ENG.pdf