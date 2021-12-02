Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interregional Distribution Grid of Centre Public Joint Stock : Integrated annual report of Rosseti Centre for 2020 - winner of two international competitions of annual reports

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2 December 2021

The integrated annual report of Rosseti Centre for 2020 won two prestigious international competitions for annual reports: MarCom Awards, having won Gold in the "Utility" category, and LACP Vision Awards, having received a silver award in the Integrated Report category of the sector "Utilities - Electric".

The key objective of the annual report for 2020 was to comprehensively reflect the transformation and development of the Company in the face of external challenges, as well as to present the results in the field of sustainable development and increasing the social responsibility of business.

The 2020 Annual Report was prepared using the GRI Standards methodology and highlighting the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, the perimeter of the annual report includes significant topics identified with the participation of external and internal experts, including countering COVID-19, digital transformation, working with contractors, social support programs and others.

The MarCom Awards (International Competition for Marketing & Communication Professionals) honours excellence in marketing and communication. This competition dates back to 2004 and is one of the largest and most respected competitions in the world.

The Vision Awards competition has been held since 2001 by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) and aims to identify best PR practices and promote exemplary communications campaigns.

The high marks of the jury of the reputable competitions testify to the effectiveness of the work carried out to improve corporate governance and increase the transparency of the Company's business.

The integrated annual report of Rosseti Centre for 2020 can be found at the link: https://www.mrsk-1.ru/upload/documents/MRSC_C_AR_20_ENG.pdf

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
09:31aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Integrated annual report of Rosseti Centre for 2020..
PU
02:11aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy outlined the priorities of the Smole..
PU
12/01INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy chaired a meeting of the headquarter..
PU
11/30IGOR MAKOVSKIY : the exercises in Tver showed the effectiveness of interregional mobilizat..
PU
11/26IGOR MAKOVSKIY : “Branch Day” has become an effective platform for dialogue be..
PU
11/23Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company Reports E..
CI
11/19INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF C : Igor Makovskiy put into operation high-tech power g..
PU
11/12IGOR MAKOVSKIY : Ensuring a decent level of wages and social guarantees for all employees ..
PU
11/04Congratulations from Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing ..
PU
10/28IGOR MAKOVSKIY : Our goal is to provide a decent level of wages and social guarantees for ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 447 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 15,1%
Capitalization 232 M 233 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre, Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,41 RUB
Average target price 0,58 RUB
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadyevich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander Viktorovich Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID COMPANY OF CENTRE, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY1.49%233
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-11.52%12 518
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.3.58%8 031
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED161.45%5 463
ENEVA S.A.-11.43%3 093
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO1.25%2 415